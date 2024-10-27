Advertisement
How Hormone Replacement Therapy Can Help You Feel Your Best Through Perimenopause & Beyond
Forget everything you’ve heard—menopause isn’t something to fear. Rather, it’s something to embrace. While it often gets a bad rap, board-certified OB/GYN Jessica Shepherd, M.D., says it doesn’t have to be a daunting or confusing time.
In our conversion on the mindbodygreen podcast, Shepherd explains that it can be a transition that you have control over with the assistance of hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
If you are curious about how it could help you not just survive but thrive through menopause, you’re in the right place.
What you need to know about menopause
First things first: menopause is universal—every woman will go through it. But the way you experience it? That is up to you. Shepherd emphasizes that one of the biggest misunderstandings around menopause is the idea that women just need to "deal with it."
And, forget the old narrative that aging means losing your spark. Menopause is simply a new phase of life, where you can continue to be your most dynamic, empowered self. The key? Understanding your body, exploring your options, and having meaningful conversations with your doctor to ensure your journey is uniquely yours.
What is HRT, anyway?
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is like getting your body’s internal messenger system back on track. As we age, our hormone levels naturally start to decline. These hormones—like estrogen and progesterone—are responsible for a lot of the things we don’t think about until they start to change. HRT can help manage symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and more by giving your body back those crucial chemical messengers it’s been missing.
Not only does HRT help to restore hormonal balance, but it also makes it possible for women to feel more like themselves again. It also has been found to reduce the risk of colon cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis. It's not just about easing symptoms—it’s about enhancing longevity and setting yourself up to live well for the long haul.
How to decide what is best for you
One of the most critical points Shepherd makes is the importance of individualization. Menopause is not a one-size-fits-all experience, and neither is HRT. Every woman’s journey is unique, which means that treatment plans must be tailored to meet their specific needs.
Shepherd encourages women to start conversations about menopause and HRT early, ideally in their 40s, so they can be proactive about managing their health. Hormone panels and lab testing can provide helpful insights into hormone levels, but Shepherd is more focused on symptoms than numbers. Your symptoms tell the story. So don’t worry about chasing lab numbers; focus on how you feel.
When it comes to choosing the type of HRT, there are various forms available, including pharmaceutical, compounded, and bioidentical options. The delivery method—whether oral, patch, cream, or pellets—can also be individualized based on the woman’s preferences and specific needs. Shepherd emphasizes the importance of thoroughly understanding your options and working closely with a healthcare provider who is knowledgeable about HRT.
Why muscle matters
The exciting aspect of this journey is that HRT is just one piece of the puzzle. The real magic lies in how you choose to live your life. Shepherd emphasizes the transformative power of resistance training and weightlifting, calling them essential tools in this new chapter. Why? Because muscle is your best friend when it comes to longevity.
As estrogen levels drop, so does muscle mass. But by lifting weights, you can maintain muscle, which not only helps your metabolism but also supports your bone health and heart health (did you know there are estrogen receptors in your heart?). It’s all connected. So, if you haven’t picked up those dumbbells yet, now’s the time.
Start small and be consistent. Shepherd tells us to ask ourselves, “What do I want from myself, and how do I want to show up later in life.” So, if you want to feel strong and energetic at 80, it’s all about making those little tweaks now.
The takeaway
Shepherd believes that menopause should be viewed as a “beautiful transition” rather than something to dread. While aging is inevitable, she stresses that we have the power to choose how we age. This mindset shift is vital.
Rather than accepting the narrative that aging is synonymous with decline, women can embrace this new chapter with confidence, knowing they have tools like HRT, weightlifting, and proper nutrition to support well-being.
As Shepherd puts it, menopause is a time to return to yourself and create a deeper mind-body connection. It’s an opportunity to prioritize your health and longevity to live your later years feeling strong, healthy, and empowered.
