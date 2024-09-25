Advertisement
Science-Backed Ways To Address These 6 Common Menopause Symptoms
Menopause can be an empowering, fulfilling time: a time of rediscovering what it means to put yourself first, committing to habits that help care for your unique needs, and embracing the power that comes with entering a new stage of life.
However, it's also a time that comes with real changes to the body. Research shows us that 85% of women in menopause1 experience some degree of symptoms—from sleep disturbances to night sweats to mood changes. These struggles can, understandably, get in the way of feeling your best.
In the past, women were often expected to just deal with these issues, going about their day-to-day lives while powering through fatigue, hot flashes, and more. But now, the conversation around menopause is changing. We better understand that by utilizing healthy habits, mental health practices, and the right supportive tools, women can take control of their symptoms.
Read on for how you can better address common menopause concerns through lifestyle habits and OLLY Mellow Menopause—so you can go back to feeling comfortable in this new era of life:
1. Mindset matters
Did you know that women who live in cultures with a more positive, accepting view of menopause tend to experience fewer symptoms?
It's true: Research has found that symptoms associated with menopause can vary culture2 to2 culture2, with fewer struggles being reported in areas where menopause is celebrated. And in general, research shows there's a link between positive perceptions of aging and longevity3.
It's important to foster an empowered mindset during menopause. Talk to your family, friends, and community to encourage a healthy conversation on menopause—and let them know how they can support you during this time.
But of course, even if you inhabit this mindset, challenges will likely still arise. To help, think of OLLY Mellow Menopause as your most supportive 40+ friend in a bottle. It's made with EstroG-100®, which offers multi-symptom relief for symptoms like fatigue, hot flashes, night sweats, and even occasional mood swings and irritability.* Plus it contains GABA to support mental relaxation.*
2. Cultivate a consistent sleep routine
Sleep is the foundation for a happy, healthy life. Not getting enough can influence job performance, mood, and a person's ability to keep active throughout the day.
And unfortunately, sleep is actually one of the most common things that is affected during menopause: Research shows that the majority of women experience sleep concerns4 during this time—from a hard time falling asleep to waking up throughout the night.
Take menopause as a time to recommit yourself to healthy sleep habits that perhaps you've let fal by the wayside over the years. (Life often gets in the way of a nightly sleep routine—we get it!). Research shows these are some of the most effective: Stick to consistent sleep and waking times5, sleep in a cool room (ideally around 68 to 77°F for older adults6), use a medium to firm mattress to support body aches7, and try to make sure your room is as dark as possible8.
It's also important to be relaxed and calm as you wind down in the evening, so by the time you hit the mattress you're ready to doze off. Try your best to limit screen time and maybe try a mindfulness practice like breathwork.
You can also utilize OLLY's Mellow Menopause, which uses EstroG-100® to help relieve menopause symptoms like night sweats and hot flashes (two issues that can get in the way of a full night's rest), and GABA to enhance feelings of calm.*
3. Deal with hot flashes in the moment—and long term
Perhaps one of the most uncomfortable struggles of menopause, hot flashes affect eight out of 10 women9.
For day-to-day support, OLLY Mellow Menopause contains a clinically studied dose of EstroG-100® to help reduce hot flashes (among a variety of other symptoms).* And some research shows that you can help combat hot flashes by keeping calm. OLLY Mellow Menopause uses GABA to help relax your state of mind.*
In general, try to avoid triggers10—such as spicy foods, hot drinks, excess caffeine, intense workouts, and hot environments.
You'll also want quick solutions in the moment: Dress in layers so you can easily cool off by removing clothing, carry a portable fan to help get flowing, and have a cool beverage on hand.
4. Energize your body
Menopause fatigue is real. Changes in the body mean you're likely experiencing lower energy levels than you're used to, which can be frustrating.
Movement can be one of the most effective tools to put in your energizing tool kit. Not only can the right kinds of exercise help manage tiring symptoms (such as sleep and mood changes), but it can help give the body an empowering boost11.
But you'll want to tweak your workout routine to support your body during this new stage of life. For example, strength training becomes incredibly important during this stage of life. Research shows12 that strength training helps with bone density, reduces aches, improves muscle performance, and can even help manage hot flashes13. Walking is another great daily ritual, research finds14. Walking can help improve mood, ease brain fog, and help support overall confidence.
You'll also want a tool that can help relieve the feelings of fatigue, like OLLY Mellow Menopause. Not only can the multi-symptom support formula help improve sleep quality, but it can also manage fatigue.*
5. Get in the mood
During menopause, many women experience libido changes—thanks in part to hormonal shifts but also due to other menopause challenges like vaginal dryness and mood changes.
Vaginal dryness, in particular, can lead to decreased sexual satisfaction for women15. It affects anywhere from 13 to 30% of women16 in perimenopause and menopause, as well as 50% of women16 in postmenopause.
OLLY Mellow Menopause helps support healthy sexual interest.*
For additional support, OLLY Lovin' Libido is formulated with traditional ingredients, including ashwagandha, to help boost desire, enhance arousal, and even support sexual satisfaction for women.*
6. Put yourself first
If there's ever a time in your life to prioritize your own needs, it's during menopause. Women often feel the need to downplay themselves on their own priority list—making sure everything and everyone gets taken care of before they turn inward. If they're able to care for themselves at all.
Allow yourself to change that habit within your own life. Embrace menopause with the understanding that your needs matter and you deserve to feel comfortable in your most empowered era yet.
