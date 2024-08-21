Advertisement
Rediscover Passion & Desire During Menopause With These Ideas (And Herbs!)
There's this narrative surrounding menopause that these years have nothing to offer but hot flashes, mood changes, and low libido. But when you dig into the research, a different kind of story emerges. Menopause does mark significant hormonal change—but with the right practices in place, it can be a welcome one.
A new era for menopause
Data1 shows that the stories we have about menopause directly impact our experience of it. In countries where menopause is accepted as a normal aging process, for example, challenges are less prevalent. Interestingly, the more educated we are about menopause, the more likely we'll have a positive attitude about it. And while we're used to hearing about the cons of menopause, most women actually report feeling happy about no longer having a period.
A new narrative has arrived, and it's nothing short of inspirational. Today's menopausal women are owning their age and driving an ethos that menopause can actually be full of passion and desire. Workplaces are even striving to be "menopause-friendly." And products designed to support menopause—from high-quality herbs to skin care to energy bars—are easier to find than ever. Finally, we're in an era when menopause is not only acknowledged but embraced.
Rekindle passion and desire with these ideas (and herbs!)
While the hormonal shifts of menopause are likely to bring about some changes, it's also not the buzzkill that we think it is. Passion and desire aren't going anywhere, especially with these ideas:
Work with high-quality herbs
The old paradigm of menopause: Wait it out and hope for the best. But why leave it to fate when you have answers at your fingertips? Working with natural menopause support, like high-quality formulas from Gaia Herbs, can help you feel in control even in the throws of hormonal uncertainty. With the steadiness of an effective ritual, you can create the life you desire.
Gaia Herbs black cohosh herb extract, for example, is meant for hot flash support and sustaining balance during menopause.* Black cohosh has been used for centuries to lend a hand throughout natural transitional hormonal states.* Like all Gaia Herbs products, the best-in-class quality of this herb ensures you're getting the most potent version. No ambiguous blends, no questionable sourcing—just streamlined support so you can live your life uninterrupted.
Follow a lifelong curiosity
Menopause is the perfect season of life to follow curiosity. Enroll in dance classes to experience your body in a whole new way. Sign up for the pottery class you've always been curious about. Pack your bags and take a solo trip to the country that's still waiting on your bucket list. When you deliberately try new things during this season, you'll see that your passion for life never went anywhere.
Spark your libido*
While menopause can bring about fluctuation in sexual desire, 25% of menopausal women still rank sexual activity as highly important. Keeping the spark alive is, in many ways, a mental game. But supporting your sex drive physically can also help, especially when it's a natural option like Gaia Herbs Women's Libido.*
Formulated with horny goat weed, damiana, maca, and oats, this expert blend is a go-to for women looking to sustain the spark in the bedroom.* Whether it's important for you to maintain your libido or boost it, the ingredients of this quality formula are sourced for optimal potency.* After all, if we're talking desire, you don't want to settle for anything less.
Spend more time in community
Community is important to well-being during all phases of life. But social connection is especially critical during menopause. Studies2 have found that women with a social network are more positive about menopause (seriously, you don't have to go through it alone). Higher family support3 throughout menopause is even shown to benefit specific discomforts. Schedule the coffee dates, go for walks with your loved ones, and dial up your bestie to keep them in the loop.
Double down on your self-care
As women, we spend so much of our lives running around and fulfilling roles as caregivers. What if menopause was your permission to finally slow down and focus on yourself? Whether it's scheduling a regular massage, hitting the yoga mat more often, or cooking nourishing food that you love—taking better care of yourself will rekindle your zest for life.
The bottom line
The one thing to remember in your menopause years is that you're not alone. When you feel informed and supported, you're proven to have a more positive experience. If ever there was a time to incorporate high-quality herbs into your daily routine, it's now. Formulated by experts, Gaia Herbs is the natural ally we find ourselves craving during menopause. Their quality, purity, and potency will give you something to feel passionate about—and that's only just the beginning.
