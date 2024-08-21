Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Gaia Herbs

Rediscover Passion & Desire During Menopause With These Ideas (And Herbs!)

Author:
Devon Barrow
August 21, 2024
Branded Content Editor
By Devon Barrow
Image by THAIS RAMOS VARELA / Stocksy
August 21, 2024

There's this narrative surrounding menopause that these years have nothing to offer but hot flashes, mood changes, and low libido. But when you dig into the research, a different kind of story emerges. Menopause does mark significant hormonal change—but with the right practices in place, it can be a welcome one.

A new era for menopause

Data1 shows that the stories we have about menopause directly impact our experience of it. In countries where menopause is accepted as a normal aging process, for example, challenges are less prevalent. Interestingly, the more educated we are about menopause, the more likely we'll have a positive attitude about it. And while we're used to hearing about the cons of menopause, most women actually report feeling happy about no longer having a period. 

A new narrative has arrived, and it's nothing short of inspirational. Today's menopausal women are owning their age and driving an ethos that menopause can actually be full of passion and desire. Workplaces are even striving to be "menopause-friendly." And products designed to support menopause—from high-quality herbs to skin care to energy bars—are easier to find than ever. Finally, we're in an era when menopause is not only acknowledged but embraced.

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

Rekindle passion and desire with these ideas (and herbs!)

While the hormonal shifts of menopause are likely to bring about some changes, it's also not the buzzkill that we think it is. Passion and desire aren't going anywhere, especially with these ideas:

Work with high-quality herbs

The old paradigm of menopause: Wait it out and hope for the best. But why leave it to fate when you have answers at your fingertips? Working with natural menopause support, like high-quality formulas from Gaia Herbs, can help you feel in control even in the throws of hormonal uncertainty. With the steadiness of an effective ritual, you can create the life you desire.

Gaia Herbs black cohosh herb extract, for example, is meant for hot flash support and sustaining balance during menopause.* Black cohosh has been used for centuries to lend a hand throughout natural transitional hormonal states.* Like all Gaia Herbs products, the best-in-class quality of this herb ensures you're getting the most potent version. No ambiguous blends, no questionable sourcing—just streamlined support so you can live your life uninterrupted. 

Black Cohosh

Follow a lifelong curiosity

Menopause is the perfect season of life to follow curiosity. Enroll in dance classes to experience your body in a whole new way. Sign up for the pottery class you've always been curious about. Pack your bags and take a solo trip to the country that's still waiting on your bucket list. When you deliberately try new things during this season, you'll see that your passion for life never went anywhere. 

Spark your libido*

While menopause can bring about fluctuation in sexual desire, 25% of menopausal women still rank sexual activity as highly important. Keeping the spark alive is, in many ways, a mental game. But supporting your sex drive physically can also help, especially when it's a natural option like Gaia Herbs Women's Libido.*

Formulated with horny goat weed, damiana, maca, and oats, this expert blend is a go-to for women looking to sustain the spark in the bedroom.* Whether it's important for you to maintain your libido or boost it, the ingredients of this quality formula are sourced for optimal potency.* After all, if we're talking desire, you don't want to settle for anything less. 

Women's Libido

Spend more time in community

Community is important to well-being during all phases of life. But social connection is especially critical during menopause. Studies2 have found that women with a social network are more positive about menopause (seriously, you don't have to go through it alone). Higher family support3 throughout menopause is even shown to benefit specific discomforts. Schedule the coffee dates, go for walks with your loved ones, and dial up your bestie to keep them in the loop.

Double down on your self-care 

As women, we spend so much of our lives running around and fulfilling roles as caregivers. What if menopause was your permission to finally slow down and focus on yourself? Whether it's scheduling a regular massage, hitting the yoga mat more often, or cooking nourishing food that you love—taking better care of yourself will rekindle your zest for life. 

The bottom line

The one thing to remember in your menopause years is that you're not alone. When you feel informed and supported, you're proven to have a more positive experience. If ever there was a time to incorporate high-quality herbs into your daily routine, it's now. Formulated by experts, Gaia Herbs is the natural ally we find ourselves craving during menopause. Their quality, purity, and potency will give you something to feel passionate about—and that's only just the beginning.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF Experts
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.