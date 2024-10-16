It's OK for your workout routine to change during menopause—in fact, for many women, it should. Focusing on building muscle through strength training, fueling your body through nutrition, and sticking to impactful easy-to-move exercise daily can help improve menopause symptoms. It can also mean that you're supporting your body for decades to come by helping maintain healthy weight, muscle mass, and bone density. Finally, it can also just help you feel better in the moment—which is really the most important reason of all.