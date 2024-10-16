Advertisement
How To Change Your Workout Routine During Menopause According To Research
As so many of us have come to understand, movement isn't just about fitting in a certain number of reps or hitting a number on a scale. It's about making sure your body and mind are strong enough to handle whatever life throws at you—menopause symptoms included.
Research shows exercise is one of the foundational ways1 to take care of your body during perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. Exercise can help support mental health, muscle performance, physical strength, cognitive ability, energy levels, and so much more.
Unfortunately, fitting in a workout during menopause isn't always easy. From dealing with hot flashes to decreased energy and motivation2, that sweat-inducing cycling class or depleting HIIT session may sound pretty unappealing. And that's OK! Don't be afraid to switch up your workout routine to better serve whatever stage of life you're in.
So, let's dive into how exactly menopause influences our exercise ability—and most importantly, what changes to make.
How menopause may affect your exercise routine
Research shows that hormonal changes during menopause mean that many women experience increased exercise intolerance3. This means they may not have the same energy levels, motivation, or even physical ability to do the same workouts compared to pre-menopause.
In addition, the decline in estrogen levels means your body has a harder time building muscle4: Research shows that many women lose skeletal muscle during menopause5, which is an issue, as this may affect longevity6 and your ability to stay active later in life. In addition, the body has a harder time recovering from an intense session7, so you may find you need more downtime than you're used to.
Other physical changes to the body may also be influencing your ability to work out, such as decreased bone density8 or increased heart rate. Not to mention symptoms like hot flashes and increased fatigue may make working out downright uncomfortable.
Tip:
3 pauses that can make your exercises more effective in menopause
You certainly shouldn't pause on exercise during this time—however, you may want to pause on specific types of workouts and adopt new ones to help your body better deal with menopause symptoms:
Focus on building muscle mass
During menopause, shift the focus from loss to gains. Instead of working out to lose weight (which many women are conditioned to do throughout their lives), think about working out to build muscle9.
That means you'll want to take up strength training if you haven't already.
Strength training has been shown to help activate cellular metabolism, preserve muscle mass and bone health, and improve mood10, all of which are affected during menopause.
Metabolic health is linked to a host of health concerns, one of which is worse menopausal symptoms11. By improving metabolic health, you may be able to ease some of those symptoms simultaneously.
Optimizing your metabolic health also includes preserving muscle mass12. Since muscle mass often declines during menopause, this can help your body naturally protect against this loss.
And anecdotally, it can also help with feelings of irritability, says neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., author of The Menopause Brain, on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
"Some women really experience anger and irritability, even rage, during menopause," she notes. "Strength training seems to be helping at least some women relieve some of their tension."
Walking when you feel tired
Menopause fatigue is real—and understandably affects your motivation to work out. If you can't bring yourself to make it to that hourlong gym session or intense HIIT class, that's OK. On those low-energy days, opt for a walk instead.
Research shows that moderate-intensity walking13 is an effective way to improve weight management and cardiovascular health during this time. Other research shows that walks can help ease menopausal symptoms14—as well as boost mental health and confidence for women in menopause.
And generally, walking has been shown to help improve energy levels15 and protect against age-related health changes.
Plus, walking can just help you feel good. It's a way to get outdoors, which has mental health benefits in itself16. It can help get your mind off whatever is stressing you out. And it's a great time to connect with friends, be that in person or just by giving them a call.
Tip
Fueling your body for energy and power
The truth is most women put on some weight during menopause17. "We absolutely see five to 10 pounds of weight gain on average during the menopausal transition," says Suzanne Gilberg-Lens, M.D., FACOG, an advocate for integrative women's health and the brains behind Menopause Bootcamp.
Because of this, many women try restrictive diets during this time. Try to avoid this mindset, as it can only further deplete your energy levels, mess with your hormones, and contribute to muscle loss.
As muscle mass is more metabolically active18 than fat, declines in muscle mass also decrease how much energy you burn at rest. So, having more muscle mass helps make creating that calorie deficit for fat loss easier while protecting you from falls19, heart concerns20, or cognitive decline down the road.
Instead, fuel your body for energy and power. Focus on getting a robust, balanced diet of healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and protein. Protein, in particular, is important for sustaining healthy muscle mass for menopausal women21—focus on getting about 100 grams a day.
Research also shows that following Mediterranean-style diets can also benefit menopause. A systematic review found that this eating pattern helped women in menopause maintain healthy weight without losing muscle22.
The takeaway
It's OK for your workout routine to change during menopause—in fact, for many women, it should. Focusing on building muscle through strength training, fueling your body through nutrition, and sticking to impactful easy-to-move exercise daily can help improve menopause symptoms. It can also mean that you're supporting your body for decades to come by helping maintain healthy weight, muscle mass, and bone density. Finally, it can also just help you feel better in the moment—which is really the most important reason of all.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
