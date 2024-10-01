Skip to Content
Sleep Disruption Is A Major Menopause Complaint: Here Are 3 Ways To Deal According A Sleep Expert

Author:
Hannah Frye
October 01, 2024
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Power To The Pause: How Menopause Affects Sleep & What To Do
Image by ByLorena / Stocksy
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
During menopause, women are expected to power through fatigue, stress, and other changes to their bodies. In Power to the Pause, we're encouraging women to take a pause, learn how to better care for their bodies during this time, and come back stronger. This series is presented by OLLY, a brand that supports women at every life stage. Here's to feeling comfortable in your most empowered era yet.

When you think of menopause symptoms, what comes to mind? Hot flashes? Mood swings? While both are issues for women, sleep is actually one of the most common symptoms1. Think poor sleep quality, sleep disturbances, trouble falling asleep, waking up unrested, and so on.

And unlike more commonly talked about hot flashes and mood changes, it rarely gets discussed enough.

Fortunately, there are ways to find relief. Here are a few expert-backed tips to get better sleep, even during menopause.

Meet the expert

Shelby Harris, Psy.D.

Shelby Harris, Psy.D. is a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist in private practice in White Plains, New York who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine (BSM). She is also a specialist in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) for mood disorders in adolescents and adults.

How menopause influences your sleep quality

“During menopause, hormone levels like estrogen and progesterone decrease, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm,” clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Shelby Harris, Psy.D. explains.

This disruption can lead to anxiety, hot flashes, and night sweats, which only add to sleep struggles.

3 pauses that can improve your sleep

While there are real changes happening in the body that'll lead to these sleep changes (it's not just in your head!), you can address it with the right proactive steps.

So when you find yourself struggling with sleep, take a pause and try these habits.

1.

Don’t call it frivolous—your wind-down routine matters

“For women in menopause dealing with sleep disturbances, start with a simple wind-down routine that is consistent and enjoyable to help you relax before bed,” Harris advises.

This isn’t a waste of time, an "extra" step, or something trivial—your wind-down routine can directly impact both your sleep quality2 and mental health3.

Plus, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are a few ideas you might consider adding to your routine:

  • A warm cup of lavender or chamomile tea
  • Lowering your thermostat to 60-67°F (especially if night sweats are an issue)
  • Reading a book, flipping through a magazine, or journaling
  • Stretching or doing gentle yoga (helpful if getting comfortable in bed is a struggle)
  • Meditating (try out different methods)
  • Following an evening skincare routine and savoring the process
  • Giving yourself a foot or scalp massage
  • Turning on an essential oil diffuser or lighting a scented candle
  • Listening to soothing music (this is proven to help)

The options are endless. Find what makes you feel calm and make it a daily ritual.

2.

Pay attention to what you eat & drink in the second half of the day

Before you dive into the wind-down routine, let's address something that comes first: your dinner timing.

Eating dinner too close to bedtime (within an hour or two) means your body is still digesting when you try to sleep, which can prevent you from fully relaxing and drifting off. This may not be true for everyone, but it’s definitely worth trying if you’re struggling with sleep.

Additionally, certain foods can be more disruptive than others. Here are some common offenders to avoid if you find yourself eating dinner late or reaching for a late-night snack:

  • Spicy foods
  • Fried foods
  • Acidic foods
  • Carbonated beverages
  • Alcohol

Even water can cause some people to wake up in the middle of the night to run to the bathroom. If this sounds familiar, try slowing down your water intake an hour or two before bed to minimize those extra trips.

3.

Try Pilates during the day

Pilates isn't just for improving balance or strengthening stabilizing muscles—it can also help you sleep better. One study found that Pilates exercises significantly improved sleep quality4 and reduced fatigue in postmenopausal women. 

That same study also showed a marked reduction in mood changes in this group. So, while you might think of exercise mainly as a way to build physical strength, Pilates can benefit other areas of your life, too, including mental health and sleep.

Plus, exercise is an excellent way to increase mobility, enhance flexibility, and support bone health—the latter of which also declines during menopause5.

Plus: Know when to ask for help

Say you've done it all—you've nailed the wind-down routine, avoid big meals or that late glass of wine before bed, yet sleep disturbances persist. What then?

As Harris noted, the hormonal shifts during menopause can increase your risk of additional sleep disorders. If you find you can’t fall asleep, stay asleep, or wake up feeling unrested night after night for weeks or months, you might be dealing with something more serious.

It’s crucial to recognize when your wake-ups and sleepless nights are becoming persistent—and take action. Too often, people avoid discussing sleep issues with their healthcare provider because they feel "fine" during the day (thanks to caffeine) or fear that the only solution will be medication. But sleep should be taken seriously.

Sleep isn’t frivolous; it’s not a waste of time, and no, you can’t "sleep when you’re dead." You need sleep to live—and you need quality sleep to live well.

The takeaway

While hot flashes are certainly common during menopause, the top concern for most women is sleep disturbances. To boost your chances of better shut-eye despite hormonal fluctuations, pay attention to your daily routine.

Eating dinner earlier, incorporating Pilates or any form of exercise, and committing to a relaxing wind-down routine could help you conquer those restless nights. And if these strategies don't work, don't hesitate to reach out to your health care practioner—good sleep is worth the effort.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

