How One Flawed Study Scared Women Away From HRT & Set Women's Health Back Decades
At least one in four women utilized hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in 1997. This popular treatment empowered women to take charge of their health by counteracting fluctuating hormone levels and the decline of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone that occurs during menopause. (Yep, the same decline responsible for menopause symptoms like weight gain, hot flashes, night sweats, and disrupted sleep).
By 2020, the number of women using HRT plummeted to just 5%1. This steep dip didn’t occur because women suddenly stopped experiencing menopausal symptoms or because HRT became less effective. In fact, HRT has only become more advanced and personalized with options for bioidentical hormones.
Rather many experts agree the decline can be tied to a 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study2 that linked HRT to an increased risk of breast cancer.
“The big challenge goes back to 2002, when the Women’s Health Initiative came out. It was a huge study that got a ton of attention,” explains functional medicine physician Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA.
When published, it terrified an entire generation of women and physicians. Headlines screamed warnings about breast cancer, blood clots, and strokes. Healthcare professionals stopped prescribing HRT, and women who had been managing their symptoms successfully were told to quit cold turkey.
The only kicker? “It was deeply flawed,” explains Trubow.
The study that changed everything
The Women's Health Initiative was designed to be groundbreaking. Researchers wanted to understand whether hormone therapy impacted cardiovascular disease or breast and colorectal cancer risk in postmenopausal women.
The randomized, placebo-controlled study gave a group with an intact uterus a combination of estrogen and progestin (E+P), while women with a prior hysterectomy were only given estrogen (E+T). The clinical trial focused on E+P was stopped early, due to evidence of increased risk of breast cancer, stroke, and blood clots.
The problems started with the study design
But the study was poorly constructed from the start. Board-certified OB/GYN and menopause specialist Jila Senemar, MD, FACOG, shared on the mindbodygreen podcast that the biggest issue was how the study was conducted.
“The qualifications to be part of the study were a big factor,” says Senemar. It enrolled women with an average age of 63, many of whom were a decade or more past menopause (note: menopause is defined as going one full year without a menstrual cycle).
However, most women start HRT in their early 50s, right around menopause, when symptoms are most severe and when the protective effects of estrogen or testosterone are most pronounced.
What’s more, women were given conjugated equine estrogens (CEE) and medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA)—two forms of hormone therapy no longer in use today.
“Most of us don’t use synthetic hormones anymore,” longevity and regenerative medicine physician Amy Killen, M.D. explained on the mindbodygreen podcast. Instead, modern HRT opts for bioidentical or body identical hormones that “essentially match the same hormone chemical structure that your body makes.”
Not only did the WHI study focus on the wrong demographics at the wrong stage of life with the wrong product—but the conclusions drawn from the study were misrepresented.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Age matters—a lot: Starting hormone therapy more than a decade after menopause carries different risks than starting it during the menopausal transition. Younger women who began HRT closer to menopause actually showed cardiovascular benefits, not harm.
- The type of hormone was outdated: The study primarily used oral conjugated equine estrogens (derived from pregnant horse urine) combined with synthetic progestin. Today, many practitioners prefer bioidentical hormones or transdermal estrogen, which have different risk profiles—particularly when it comes to blood clots.
- Individual risk wasn't considered: The study looked at population-level data and didn't account for individual health profiles, family history, or symptom severity. A blanket recommendation was made based on average findings that didn't reflect the nuanced reality of patient care.
What the results actually showed
The 2002 WHI study found small but statistically significant increases in certain health risks among women taking combined hormone therapy (E+P): specifically, an increased risk of invasive breast cancer (8 additional cases per 10,000 women per year), coronary heart disease, stroke, and pulmonary embolism.
The absolute risks were relatively small—for example, the breast cancer finding translated to roughly one additional case per 1,000 women per year. What’s more, the study also showed the potential benefits of HRT therapy.
“In the estrogen-only arm, we actually did notice a decrease in the development of breast cancer,” says Senemar. Plus, the study found links between HRT and a reduced risk of colorectal cancer and hip fracture.
But, the reporting of the results in the study and the coverage of the study focused almost exclusively on the cancer and cardiovascular risks, and the nuanced context about timing, age, and formulation was lost (another flaw). The negative message about HRT was so prevalent that many women today still believe HRT causes cancer.
“We've had two decades of women who've lost out on the benefits of estrogen. and progesterone and even testosterone, where they could have had these benefits and they didn't,” says Killen. “And it's really, really heartbreaking to me.”
What we know now
Follow-up studies to the WHI found that HRT is safe and effectively relieves menopause symptoms3 for women during perimenopause or early postmenopause with benefits outweighing the risk. Plus, additional research shows additional benefits of HRT for long-term health:
- Supports cardiovascular health: A 2023 study found that HRT reduced all-cause mortality by up to 39% and coronary heart disease (CHD) by up to 48% in women who began HRT before age 60 or within 10 years post-menopause.
- Boost mood & sleep quality: A 2024 study linked HRT with significantly improved mood and sleep with comparable safety regarding adverse effects.
- Promotes bone health:A 2023 study showed HRT helps maintain bone health and prevent fractures (since accelerated bone loss is often documented after menopause).
- Prevents cognitive decline: A systematic review of hormone therapy4 on Alzheimer’s linked HRT to a 26% reduced risk of dementia if hormones are taken for more than 10 years.
- Reduce risk of colon cancer: Another 2024 study5 found HRT can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer for women with a higher genetic risk.
As Trubow sums it up: "Repeat studies show hormones protect your colon, brain, and heart—not to mention your skin, sense of vitality, sex drive, and ability to have sex."
It’s a sentiment backed by other experts, like Killian, who deems HRT the “best thing you can do to improve long-term health and longevity” outside of lifestyle optimizations.
That said, HRT isn't for everyone. "If you have a history of clotting—like Factor V Leiden—or a strong family history of a pro-coagulation disorder, you shouldn't take hormones because they do increase clot risk," Trubow explains. "But for most women, they're generally very safe."
Is HRT right for you?
If you're considering HRT or wondering if you should have stayed on it, the most important thing is to have an informed conversation with your doctor.
Endocrinologist Ana Maria Kausel, MD, emphasizes the importance of asking your doctor three essential questions:
- Are there any reasons why HRT is not safe for me? Personal and family medical history matters.
- Which type of HRT is best for my situation—pills, patch, or vaginal—and why? Different delivery methods have different risk profiles.
- How will you follow me over time to be sure it's working and still safe? Ongoing monitoring is essential.
The takeaway
The sharp drop in HRT use wasn't based on sound science. It was fueled by a flawed study and sensationalized headlines. But for many women, hormone replacement therapy is not only safe but life-changing.
