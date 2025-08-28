“They’re not just about ‘feeling hot.’ There’s several other physical symptoms: The blood vessels near the skin’s surface rapidly dilate, sweating occurs to help cool you down, and you may feel a chill or intense fatigue as your body recovers,” says certified holistic nutritionist and menopause expert Jennifer Hanway. “It’s also mental: These hormonal fluctuations also disrupt neurotransmitters like serotonin and norepinephrine, which are tightly linked to mood, mental clarity and our stress response. That’s why hot flashes are often preceded by anxiety, irritability or a sudden wave of dysphoria (especially in the middle of the night).”