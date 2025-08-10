How To Feel Stronger, Sleep Better, & Support Hormones In Midlife
Hot flashes. Mood swings. Brain fog. These are the classic signs we associate with menopause. But for many women, the reality is more complicated and more misunderstood.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, board-certified OB/GYN and menopause specialist Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG, joined us to help demystify this stage of life. With decades of experience in women’s health and a holistic approach to care, Senemar is reshaping how we think about hormone therapy and midlife wellbeing.
Why hormone therapy deserves a second look
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is one of the most effective ways to ease symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. But public perception of HRT has been shaped by fear, largely stemming from the 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study that linked HRT to breast cancer.
According to Senemar, that study was deeply flawed. “A lot of the researchers on that study didn’t agree with the headlines that were published,” she says. The trial used different forms of hormones than those used today, and subsequent analysis has shown the original findings were misrepresented.
Even within the WHI study, there were signs of benefit. “In the estrogen-only arm, we actually did notice a decrease in the development of breast cancer,” she adds.
Now, more physicians are turning to bioidentical hormones, formulations that closely match what the body naturally produces. These are typically delivered via transdermal patches, creams, or vaginal rings for estrogen, paired with micronized progesterone in capsule form.
But hormone therapy isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether or not it’s the right choice depends on a range of factors, like age, symptom severity, personal medical history, and individual goals. It requires a careful, personalized approach that takes the whole picture into account.
For some women, the conversation begins with education, and the first step isn’t always a prescription.
The role of lifestyle in managing hormonal changes
Before exploring hormone therapy, Senemar emphasizes the importance of foundational lifestyle habits. While not a cure-all, targeted shifts in nutrition, movement, sleep, and social connection can reduce or delay the need for medication and improve overall well-being.
Nutrition: Prioritize strength, not restriction
Senemar avoids the word “diet” due to its outdated, weight-focused connotation. Instead, she encourages women to focus on nourishment that supports strength and longevity. A well-rounded, whole-foods-based approach, rich in protein, healthy fats, fiber, and complex carbs, is key.
She’s a fan of the Mediterranean diet, which includes vegetables, fruits, fish, olive oil, and high-quality carbs.
Exercise: Build muscle to support metabolism & bone health
Resistance training is especially important during perimenopause and menopause, when declining estrogen levels accelerate muscle loss and decrease bone density. While cardio still has its place, strength training should be the core of your routine.
Senemar encourages women to lift weights with proper guidance to avoid injury. “With guidance, you get the benefits you’re looking for and can continue to build strength,” she says. The goal isn’t just aesthetics; it’s about supporting long-term mobility, metabolism, and independence.
Sleep: Quality matters more than quantity
Sleep is a foundational piece of hormone balance and mental clarity. While many people assume they’re getting enough, wearable tech like the Oura ring can provide insight into sleep quality. “Some people think they get eight hours of sleep, but was it really quality sleep?” she says.
Sleep disruptions are common in midlife, so lifestyle tweaks, like earlier dinners, magnesium supplementation, or reduced alcohol intake, can help restore more restorative rest.
Community: Connection is a form of health
While often underrated, having a strong support system can make a real difference during hormonal transitions. Meaningful connection helps regulate stress, boost mood, and create a sense of belonging, all of which are essential for mental and emotional well-being.
For Senemar, her fitness community played an important role in staying grounded during the pandemic. She joined virtual workouts through the Tracy Anderson Method and found a global network of like-minded women.
This consistent connection, even through a screen, offered structure, accountability, and emotional lift—something many women benefit from, especially during midlife.
When lifestyle alone isn’t enough
For many women, consistent lifestyle changes provide meaningful relief. But there’s also a point where symptoms intensify or quality of life suffers, and HRT can be a valuable next step.
Senemar explains that women often assume they’re “not ready” for hormone therapy if they’re still getting their period or not experiencing severe hot flashes. But that’s not the full picture.
HRT can be especially helpful in perimenopause to ease symptoms like mood swings, brain fog, and fatigue, and to offer protection for long-term health.
Estrogen supports heart, brain, and bone function, making it about more than symptom relief. “We’re not just band-aiding symptoms. We’re actually protecting your heart and body in the long term,” Senemar says.
Actionable takeaways for supporting hormonal health
If you’re navigating perimenopause or menopause, or preparing for what’s ahead, here’s where to start:
- Reframe your nutrition goals: Focus on building strength and energy, not weight loss. Aim for protein-rich, balanced meals based on whole foods.
- Incorporate strength training: Lift weights at least 2–3 times per week. If you’re new to it, work with a trainer who understands midlife fitness needs.
- Track your sleep: Try using a wearable to monitor how food, stress, or alcohol may be impacting your rest.
- Build your support system: Join a fitness class, connect with others going through similar changes, and don’t be afraid to talk openly about what you’re experiencing.
- Explore supplements: Ask your doctor about vitamin D and K2, omega-3s, magnesium, L-theanine, and creatine—all of which can support brain, bone, and muscle health during this stage of life.
- Talk to a qualified provider: HRT isn’t right for everyone, but if symptoms are affecting your quality of life, find a practitioner who can walk you through your options.
The takeaway
If you are looking for more expert guidance, check out mindbodygreen institute’s peri/menopause+ course. Taught by leading OB-GYNs, sleep scientists, and women’s health experts, this expert-led program goes beyond the basics to give you the clinical insights, integrative tools, and real-world strategies to help you or your clients navigate this transition with confidence.
Whether you pursue hormone therapy, lifestyle interventions, or both, remember: you’re not alone. Menopause isn’t an ending; it’s a beginning. And with the right support, it can be one of the most empowered phases of your life.