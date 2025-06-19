Advertisement
3 Reasons Creatine Is The Ultimate Longevity Supplement
People are more dedicated to improving their longevity than ever before. And that includes leaning on supplements to support other healthy lifestyle habits like strength training, walking 7,000+ steps daily, and eating a whole foods based diet.
While some supplements like NAD+ are marketed specifically for longevity (and yes, they can absolutely be beneficial for aging), one of the best longevity supplements out there is hiding in plain sight: Creatine. Creatine has been a go-to powder for gym bros for years. But more and more research shows that this powder helps people of all ages improve multiple factors that can preserve health (and function).
Creatine can deliver lasting benefits well into your 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond when taken consistently, no matter the age you start taking it.
Why everyone 30+ needs to focus on creatine intake
While creatine is a popular supplement, it’s also a compound naturally produced by the body (from the amino acids arginine, glycine, and methionine) and a compound you get from eating some animal proteins.
On average, you produce about 1 gram a day1, and your body either uses it right away or stores it (mostly in muscle, but also in the brain) to fuel quick bursts of energy for intense exercise or complex cognitive tasks.
The thing is, our internal (or endogenous) production of creatine tends to dwindle with age. And women? They generally start out with 70-80% lower creatine stores than men to begin with.*
So when you factor in the natural age-related decline of the compound, chances are that you aren’t working with optimal levels (even if your diet is solid).
That’s why adding a high-quality creatine supplement (like mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+) can help you age better.*
It helps you build muscle (during a time when muscle loss is common)
Maintaining and building muscle mass isn’t something that just has aesthetic benefits. Muscle mass is vital to maintaining optimal health with age as it plays a key role in everything from blood sugar regulation to bone strength to fall prevention.
The catch? Mass starts to decline by as much as 3-8% per decade after you turn 30 (which further ramps up for women after menopause).
Decades of research2 show that creatine supplements increase muscle mass and strength (when paired with a strength training program).*
Studies show this is true even for folks who started fitness programs and supplementation between the ages of 57 and 70 years.*
It supports bone health
Healthy bones aren’t just about calcium and vitamin D. A growing body of research indicates that creatine supports bone health when used as part of a strength training program.
During the menopause transition, women may lose up to 20% of their bone mass (even if practicing the same habits that have kept them healthy throughout their entire adult life). So taking proactive measures to prevent this loss (like taking up strength training and starting a creatine supplement) is especially important.*
It supports sharper thinking & a better memory
The brain needs a lot of energy to function optimally. Complex cognitive tasks, including memory retrieval, can require more energy. That's where creatine comes in.
Having sufficient creatine stores that your brain can tap into when trying to connect the dots from A to B at work or remember an obscure family recipe for dinner helps you think clearly and more quickly.
Plus, researchers of a 2023 study found that creatine supplements significantly enhanced memory performance5 in healthy adults. The most benefits were seen for those between the ages of 66 and 76 and vegetarians (here's why vegetarians need more creatine).*
How to supplement with creatine
To experience the full benefits, consistency is key. That means taking a research-backed amount of creatine every single day, not just on days you work out.
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is a great choice. Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the most studied form of the supplement) and 2 grams of the amino acid taurine to further support longevity and muscle health.*
The takeaway
Creatine supports muscle strength, bone integrity, and memory, all of which are essential for living and aging well.*
Adding a creatine supplement to your daily routine is one of the most simple, research-backed ways to improve your long-term health.*
