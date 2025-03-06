Advertisement
5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It
Omega-3s have become synonymous with healthy fats. And we couldn’t agree more. These fatty acids have powerful antioxidant effects in the body that improve everything from heart health to brain health, and immunity.*
Although we know these fats are good for us, about 90% of Americans1 still aren’t getting enough of this vital nutrient daily. And this is true even for those who consume fish on a weekly basis.
It’s pretty safe to assume most of us could up our intake of omega-3-rich foods (more on those in a bit). But there are also a few subtle signs that indicate that your intake of this essential fat is particularly low.
Dry, irritated skin
If your skin is feeling a bit scaly, red, or irritated and cleansers, lotions, serums, and other topical concoctions aren’t calming it, then a low omega-3 intake may be the root cause.
That’s because omega-3s support your skin's natural moisture barrier2, which helps seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors (like those from the sun and pollution) out.*
But research shows2 that increasing dietary intake (especially through supplements) helps improve the tone, texture, and appearance of your skin.*
Brain fog
Omega-3s are essential to our brain and nervous system. EPA and DHA omega-3 fats (the ones found in fatty fish) are known for contributing to the structure of cell membranes in the brain and the communication between cells.*
If you feel mentally sluggish, have trouble concentrating, or find it hard to recall certain information, then it’s time to rethink your omega-3 status.
Low mood
Mood is also closely tied to brain health, as the organ oversees two of the body's feel-good hormones: serotonin and dopamine.
It’s likely that omega-3s influence how the body utilizes and responds to these hormones, although researchers aren't yet clear exactly how omega-3s like EPA and DHA exert this effect.*
However, what research clearly shows is that a diet lacking omega-3s comprises a person’s mental state, whereas supplementing with omega-3s helps lift people’s mood and outlook.*
Joint stiffness
Creaky joints are a natural part of life, but stiffness that impacts your range of motion (like how far you can bend or reach) is something that needs to be addressed.
Research shows that omega-3’s antioxidant capabilities support your joints from the inside out.
Dry & tired eyes
Yes, staring at screens all day can fatigue your eyes, but particularly parched eyes can be a sign of low omega-3 intake.
EPA and DHA work to ensure that certain cells in the retina function properly4 and help the eyes combat oxidative stress5.* It takes more than eating carrots to keep your eyes sharp.
How to get more omega-3s
The good thing is getting more omega-3s in your diet can help address these concerns (along with other lifestyle habits).
Now, there are three main types of omega-3s: EPA, DHA, and AHA. We’ve mentioned EPA and DHA previously, as these two fats have been most linked to the nutrient’s health benefits.*
Good sources of EPA and DHA include:
- Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines)
- Omega-3 fortified eggs
- Grass-fed beef
Sources of ALA omega-3s are much more common in the diet (and are vegan and vegetarian-friendly). Foods with ALA fatty acids include:
- Purslane
- Flaxseeds
- Walnuts
- Edamame
- Chia seeds
- Hemp seeds
- Tofu
However, the body has to convert ALA fatty acids into EPA or DHA in order to fully reap their benefits, and this process is not very efficient. So while you should absolutely aim to eat ALA-rich foods daily, it’s likely not enough to fully move the needle on your omega-3 status.
You can of course eat fish daily, but that doesn’t always align with your taste preferences or budget.
When to add an omega-3 supplement
That’s why most people should consider adding a high-quality EPA and DHA omega-3 supplement to their day.
Supplements are an easy way to get a therapeutic amount of omega-3s daily (without eating an entire fish).
A therapeutic dose (that can best address some of the concerns we just listed) typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA.
mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of combined DHA and EPA in the optimized form and ratio (with no fishiness). We also gathered our complete list of expert-approved omega-3 supplements here.
Editor’s note: I’m a dietitian and even though I eat salmon about 3 times a week, I still opt to take an omega-3 supplement!
The takeaway
Most of us (especially if you notice any of these signs) would benefit from getting more omega-3s in our day-to-day lives. These fats have a wide-reaching effect on our overall health, and it’s not a nutrient we want to skimp on.
For the best results, increase the amount of EPA, DHA, and ALA omega-3 fats in your daily diet and consider adding a supplement to your routine.