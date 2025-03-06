Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 06, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman cutting into a salmon filet
Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy
March 06, 2025

Omega-3s have become synonymous with healthy fats. And we couldn’t agree more. These fatty acids have powerful antioxidant effects in the body that improve everything from heart health to brain health, and immunity.*

Although we know these fats are good for us, about 90% of Americans1 still aren’t getting enough of this vital nutrient daily. And this is true even for those who consume fish on a weekly basis.

It’s pretty safe to assume most of us could up our intake of omega-3-rich foods (more on those in a bit). But there are also a few subtle signs that indicate that your intake of this essential fat is particularly low. 

1.

Dry, irritated skin

If your skin is feeling a bit scaly, red, or irritated and cleansers, lotions, serums, and other topical concoctions aren’t calming it, then a low omega-3 intake may be the root cause. 

That’s because omega-3s support your skin's natural moisture barrier2, which helps seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors (like those from the sun and pollution) out.*

But research shows2 that increasing dietary intake (especially through supplements) helps improve the tone, texture, and appearance of your skin.*

2.

Brain fog

Omega-3s are essential to our brain and nervous system. EPA and DHA omega-3 fats (the ones found in fatty fish) are known for contributing to the structure of cell membranes in the brain and the communication between cells.* 

In fact, one study3 of 176 adults with low omega-3 intake found that supplementing with 1.16 grams of DHA daily for 6 months led to improvements in episodic and working memory (compared with a placebo).*

If you feel mentally sluggish, have trouble concentrating, or find it hard to recall certain information, then it’s time to rethink your omega-3 status.  

3.

Low mood 

Mood is also closely tied to brain health, as the organ oversees two of the body's feel-good hormones: serotonin and dopamine. 

It’s likely that omega-3s influence how the body utilizes and responds to these hormones, although researchers aren't yet clear exactly how omega-3s like EPA and DHA exert this effect.* 

However, what research clearly shows is that a diet lacking omega-3s comprises a person’s mental state, whereas supplementing with omega-3s helps lift people’s mood and outlook.* 

4.

Joint stiffness 

Creaky joints are a natural part of life, but stiffness that impacts your range of motion (like how far you can bend or reach) is something that needs to be addressed. 

Research shows that omega-3’s antioxidant capabilities support your joints from the inside out.  

5.

Dry & tired eyes

Yes, staring at screens all day can fatigue your eyes, but particularly parched eyes can be a sign of low omega-3 intake. 

EPA and DHA work to ensure that certain cells in the retina function properly4 and help the eyes combat oxidative stress5.* It takes more than eating carrots to keep your eyes sharp.

How to get more omega-3s

The good thing is getting more omega-3s in your diet can help address these concerns (along with other lifestyle habits).  

Now, there are three main types of omega-3s: EPA, DHA, and AHA. We’ve mentioned EPA and DHA previously, as these two fats have been most linked to the nutrient’s health benefits.* 

Good sources of EPA and DHA include: 

  • Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines) 
  • Omega-3 fortified eggs 
  • Grass-fed beef 

Sources of ALA omega-3s are much more common in the diet (and are vegan and vegetarian-friendly). Foods with ALA fatty acids include: 

  • Purslane
  • Flaxseeds
  • Walnuts
  • Edamame
  • Chia seeds
  • Hemp seeds 
  • Tofu

However, the body has to convert ALA fatty acids into EPA or DHA in order to fully reap their benefits, and this process is not very efficient. So while you should absolutely aim to eat ALA-rich foods daily, it’s likely not enough to fully move the needle on your omega-3 status. 

You can of course eat fish daily, but that doesn’t always align with your taste preferences or budget. 

When to add an omega-3 supplement 


That’s why most people should consider adding a high-quality EPA and DHA omega-3 supplement to their day.  

Supplements are an easy way to get a therapeutic amount of omega-3s daily (without eating an entire fish).

A therapeutic dose (that can best address some of the concerns we just listed) typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA.

mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of combined DHA and EPA in the optimized form and ratio (with no fishiness). We also gathered our complete list of expert-approved omega-3 supplements here

Editor’s note: I’m a dietitian and even though I eat salmon about 3 times a week, I still opt to take an omega-3 supplement!

The takeaway

Most of us (especially if you notice any of these signs) would benefit from getting more omega-3s in our day-to-day lives. These fats have a wide-reaching effect on our overall health, and it’s not a nutrient we want to skimp on. 

For the best results, increase the amount of EPA, DHA, and ALA omega-3 fats in your daily diet and consider adding a supplement to your routine

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Sarah Regan

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains
Integrative Health

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains

Sarah Regan

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device
Integrative Health

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy

Braelyn Wood

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why
Integrative Health

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why

Sarah Regan

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds

Nikhita Mahtani

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Sarah Regan

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains
Integrative Health

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains

Sarah Regan

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device
Integrative Health

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy

Braelyn Wood

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why
Integrative Health

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why

Sarah Regan

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds

Nikhita Mahtani

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Sarah Regan

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains
Integrative Health

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains

Sarah Regan

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device
Integrative Health

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy

Braelyn Wood

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why
Integrative Health

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why

Sarah Regan

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds

Nikhita Mahtani

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

What Does Your HRV Actually Tell You? The 101 On The Popular Health Metric
Integrative Health

What Does Your HRV Actually Tell You? The 101 On The Popular Health Metric

Taneia Surles, MPH

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Finds Optimal Amount Of Greens To Eat To Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Sarah Regan

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains
Integrative Health

The One Ingredient To Avoid In Candy, A Gastroenterologist Explains

Sarah Regan

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device
Integrative Health

My HRV & Sleep Score Improved Overnight After 20 Minutes With This At-Home Device

Carleigh Ferrante

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell & When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Advice From Top Vets: How To Help Keep Dogs Active & Happy

Braelyn Wood

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why
Integrative Health

Can’t Get Blood Sugar Under Control? Research Says This Shocking Reason Might Be Why

Sarah Regan

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Is Making Your Insomnia Way Worse, Study Finds

Nikhita Mahtani

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

What Does Your HRV Actually Tell You? The 101 On The Popular Health Metric
Integrative Health

What Does Your HRV Actually Tell You? The 101 On The Popular Health Metric

Taneia Surles, MPH

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.