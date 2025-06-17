At the root of these problems are changes in hormones. The same fluctuations that cause hot flashes and night sweats also result in our waking up during the night. Even women who don’t have hot flashes say their sleep is worse during this phase of life. One potential reason is that the brain becomes more active during sleep during perimenopause and menopause, which makes sleep lighter and leads to a lessened quality of sleep. Seasons also play a role: perimenopausal women have more problems sleeping in the summer than in the winter, when they also have more hot flashes and night sweats.