The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss

Studies estimate that between 5%1 and 16% of people over the age of 65 have sarcopenia, though board-certified obesity medicine physician Ali Novitsky, M.D., thinks it may be even more common than research suggests. "By the age of 60, I would say on average, it affects 20% of people. By the time we hit 80, it's about 50%," she previously told mindbodygreen.