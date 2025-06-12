Advertisement
3 Tell-Tale Scenarios That Indicate You Should Take A Magnesium Supplement
Magnesium supplements seem to be everywhere you look these days (partially thanks to the sleepy girl mocktail craze). But how do you know if—and what—magnesium supplement is right for you?
For starters, it’s safe to say most of us aren’t getting enough magnesium through food alone. A new report even shows that nearly 90% of the U.S. population1 is falling short on this vital mineral so prioritizing magnesium intake is likely beneficial.
However, if you fit into any of these categories (and you may align with more than one), then it's especially important to up your intake and add a high-quality supplement to your routine.
People who always feel stressed
Magnesium is involved in over 300 chemical processes in the body, and many of those processes are related to neurotransmitters.
Magnesium plays a crucial role in influencing neurotransmitters2 that calm down excitatory and activating ones that help you relax—particularly GABA. Low magnesium levels impair GABA production, which research shows is linked to feelings of stress and anxiousness.
If you’re someone who always feels a bit wired or on edge, consider increasing your magnesium intake.
People who can’t fall (or stay) asleep
Does it take you 20+ minutes to fall asleep every night? Or do you inexplicably wake up every few hours much to your dismay?
Well, low magnesium—and the subsequent low GABA—may be to blame. GABA is also an important neurotransmitter that regulates sleep, and many people with low magnesium report waking up frequently3 overnight or have issues achieving deep sleep.
Magnesium supplementation can help counter this.
Researchers of a 2012 study found that adults (ages 60 to 75 years) who were given a magnesium supplement for eight weeks4 fell asleep faster and stayed asleep longer than those who were given a placebo.
Plus, those receiving the supplement also had significantly lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol at the end of the study.*
People who exercise regularly
Exercise comes with a lot of perks (better blood sugar balance, more muscle, a positive mood, etc.). Something you need to be aware of, though, is that exercise depletes your magnesium stores and levels faster as you lose this mineral in sweat and use it to generate energy and fuel muscle function.
Overall, if you’re someone who exercises regularly, your magnesium intake needs to be even higher than the average person’s.
Bonus: If you're physically active, magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness5 afterward.*
What to supplement with
"For those struggling to wind down, calm their mind, and relax before bed, magnesium glycinate can be a helpful aid," Maeson Temple, RDN, L.D., CNSC previously told mindbodygreen.
Magnesium doses vary greatly from supplement to supplement. However, choosing one between 100-350 milligrams of magnesium per serving is a good place to start to support dietary dietary and reap the mineral’s relaxing capabilities.
You can also pair magnesium with other ingredients that promote similar outcomes (like sleep and exercise performance, and recovery).*
And mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery checks all the boxes.
This powdered blend is perfectly portioned to provide 230 milligrams of readily absorbable magnesium and 480 milligrams of 100% tart cherry powder (to further promote deep rest and faster recovery).*
While it can help calm your mind and body at any time of day, taking it about an hour or so before bed helps improve deep sleep and better aligns your circadian rhythm.*
The takeaway
Most of us would benefit from upping our magnesium intake. And if you fall into one of these three categories, take it as a pretty clear sign that you could use even more targeted help from a supplement like magnesium+ rest & recovery.
