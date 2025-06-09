Even if you're not the journaling type, taking a few minutes to jot down your to-do list for the following day before you go to bed is research-backed to help you fall asleep faster. As the researchers of one 2018 study1 explain, participants who wrote a to-do list before bed fell asleep significantly faster than those who didn't. "The more specifically participants wrote their to-do list, the faster they subsequently fell asleep, whereas the opposite trend was observed when participants wrote about completed activities," they add.