 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Exactly How Long It Should Take You To Fall Asleep, From A Neuroscientist

Exactly How Long It Should Take You To Fall Asleep, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Is How Long It Should Take You To Fall Asleep, From A Neuroscientist

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 5, 2022 — 9:03 AM

While some people can easily fall asleep as soon as their head hits the pillow, others aren't so lucky. It can be exhausting (literally and figuratively) to lie awake at night.

This got us wondering, is there an average time it takes most people to fall asleep? To find out, we asked neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D.

How long it takes most people to fall asleep.

It can be hard to know how long it typically takes you to fall asleep personally because of course, you can't check the time once you're snoozing. Nevertheless, you probably have an estimate in mind, whether it's 10 minutes or half an hour.

While everyone is different, Willeumier says it takes most people from five to 20 minutes to fall asleep. If you're on the lower end of that range, consider yourself lucky!

Falling asleep within 20 minutes of going to bed is a good sign your body and mind were ready to snooze, and you're on your way to a night of deep, high-quality sleep. However, Willeumier notes that people shouldn't get too caught up in hitting that 20-minute mark night after night. After all, stressing about falling asleep will usually end up keeping you awake longer.

She adds that if you don't get to sleep within 20 minutes, that doesn't mean you're not going to get good sound sleep. "If it takes you an hour to get to sleep, that's OK. It's not worth getting stressed about," she says.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to fall asleep in your ideal range.

When you have an idea of how long it usually takes you to fall asleep, you can account for that when planning your bedtime.

Willeumier notes that on nights when there's underlying stress or anxiousness, you might want to start winding down even sooner since it may take you a bit longer to fall asleep.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(280)
sleep support+

She also recommends incorporating a magnesium supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+, into your routine about one to two hours before you get in bed.

"Most of the time, people aren't sleeping because their mind is still spinning. So we have to find ways to calm that down, which is why I love magnesium,"* she explains. Magnesium is an essential mineral and certain forms of it can help enhance sleep quality, support a healthy circadian rhythm, and promote a steady state of relaxation.* mindbodygreen's supplement, which also features calming jujube and PharmaGABA®, has helped many people fall asleep much faster; read reviews of the product here.*

On top of that, she suggests dimming the lights an hour or two before bed to help signal the body that sleep is near. "I find that dimming the lights is one of the most critical things," she adds. "If you're going to bed at 10 p.m. and having trouble sleeping, you might want to start dimming the lights at 8." Making sure the temperature is somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit also helps prepare the body to sleep, she says.

And if you're particularly stressed, Willeumier recommends doing something calming, such as meditating, taking a bath or shower, reading, or listening to nature noises. (You can check out more of her tips for better sleep here!)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

It takes most people around five to 20 minutes to fall asleep—but don't worry too much if it takes you a bit longer. The less we stress about falling asleep within a certain window, the more likely we are to relax and naturally drift off to dreamland.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(280)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(280)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Thought 27 Was Too Early To Worry About My Brain (I Was Wrong)

Morgan Chamberlain
I Thought 27 Was Too Early To Worry About My Brain (I Was Wrong)
Integrative Health

This Drink Was Just Linked To Longevity Benefits (Even When Sweetened)

Sarah Regan
This Drink Was Just Linked To Longevity Benefits (Even When Sweetened)
Beauty

This Self-Tanner Never Streaks & Gives Me The Ultimate Sun-Kissed Glow

Hannah Frye
This Self-Tanner Never Streaks & Gives Me The Ultimate Sun-Kissed Glow
Integrative Health

The Secret To Actually Sleeping Well When You Travel, From An MD

Emma Loewe
The Secret To Actually Sleeping Well When You Travel, From An MD
Motivation

I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day To Walk My Dog & They're Perfect For Wide Feet

Braelyn Wood
I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day To Walk My Dog & They're Perfect For Wide Feet
Motivation

The Time Of Day You Work Out May Actually Impact Fitness Results, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
The Time Of Day You Work Out May Actually Impact Fitness Results, Study Finds
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Of Kissing + 26 Tips To Be A Better Kisser, From Experts

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The Science Of Kissing + 26 Tips To Be A Better Kisser, From Experts
Spirituality

This Week Could Rev Up Romance In Unexpected Ways, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Week Could Rev Up Romance In Unexpected Ways, Astrologers Predict
Beauty

I Never Thought I Could Have Full, Fluffy Brows — Until I Found This Product

Jamie Schneider
I Never Thought I Could Have Full, Fluffy Brows — Until I Found This Product
Beauty

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake

Hannah Frye
This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & It Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake
Integrative Health

6 Health Coaching Programs That Will Transform The Way You Think About Wellness

Merrell Readman
6 Health Coaching Programs That Will Transform The Way You Think About Wellness
Integrative Health

This Phytonutrient Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body

Morgan Chamberlain
This Phytonutrient Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-long-it-should-take-to-fall-asleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!