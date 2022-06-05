This Is How Long It Should Take You To Fall Asleep, From A Neuroscientist

It can be hard to know how long it typically takes you to fall asleep personally because of course, you can't check the time once you're snoozing. Nevertheless, you probably have an estimate in mind, whether it's 10 minutes or half an hour.

While everyone is different, Willeumier says it takes most people from five to 20 minutes to fall asleep. If you're on the lower end of that range, consider yourself lucky!

Falling asleep within 20 minutes of going to bed is a good sign your body and mind were ready to snooze, and you're on your way to a night of deep, high-quality sleep. However, Willeumier notes that people shouldn't get too caught up in hitting that 20-minute mark night after night. After all, stressing about falling asleep will usually end up keeping you awake longer.

She adds that if you don't get to sleep within 20 minutes, that doesn't mean you're not going to get good sound sleep. "If it takes you an hour to get to sleep, that's OK. It's not worth getting stressed about," she says.