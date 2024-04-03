Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want Better Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
April 03, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Mihajlo Ckovric / Stocksy
April 03, 2024

When you think about all the ways to improve sleep, you probably think about going to bed earlier, limiting caffeine, or putting your phone away a bit before bed. But there's another little-known secret weapon that can help get you get a great night's rest: GABA, a nonprotein amino acid neurotransmitter. Here's what to know about GABA, from how it affects sleep to how to make sure you're getting it.

How does GABBA support sleep quality?

GABA is the body's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, which basically just means it dampens certain signals in the central nervous system to help keep you feeling nice and balanced mentally and physically.* We get the calming benefits of GABA when it binds to GABA receptors (mainly GABA-A and GABA-B receptors) in the brain.

Science tells us that GABA-A receptors are highly expressed in the thalamus1, which is a brain region that's involved in sleep. This means that GABA enables the body and mind to relax so you can slip into a snooze faster, board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg.*

"When your body produces [GABA], your central nervous system slows down, which makes a person feel more relaxed and, in many cases, sleepy. In fact, most of the current sleep aids support normal GABA levels in the brain,"* Breus says.

In fact, one study in the journal Sleep2 found that people with trouble falling asleep had GABA levels almost 30% lower than those who did not have trouble sleeping. An additional study from 20183 also showed that participants who took PharmaGABA® (a branded version of GABA that's been well studied) before bed fell asleep faster and had better-quality sleep after just a week of supplementation.*

It's no wonder mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, says the GABA bioactive is like a capsule form of nightly meditative breathwork that will help one ease into a chillaxed slumber.*

How to get more GABBA

So, how does one actually up their supply of this relaxing amino acid neurotransmitter? It's present in certain foods, though for the sleep-promoting benefits, it's a good idea to supplement with it for a targeted dose.* Enter: mbg's pioneering sleep formula, sleep support+.

The supplement blends PharmaGABA® with relaxing jujube, as well as magnesium bisglycinate. It's a thoughtful pairing that maximizes the natural benefits of each ingredient. As allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., previously wrote for mbg, "One of the most impactful roles of magnesium when it comes to sleep is its relationship with GABA." Magnesium activates GABA receptors in the brain, she explains, and when we have adequate levels of GABA in the brain, "not only do we fall asleep faster, but we also reach deep stages of sleep more readily."*

Put it all together and sleep support+ is a powerhouse supplement with ingredients proven to promote an overall state of relaxation and enhance sleep quality.*

The takeaway

Whether you sleep like a baby every night or are more of a toss-and-turner, you can probably up your sleep game with a quality supplement. And understanding what we know about GABA, you'll want to make sure it's included in your sleepytime formula.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert

Jason Wachob

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond
Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

What To Eat (& Avoid) For A Healthy Gut, From A Microbiome Expert

Jason Wachob

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Improves Memory In Adults 60+, Study Shows*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond
Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.