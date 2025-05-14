Advertisement
5 Unsuspecting Signs You're Low In Magnesium (& How To Get More)
Magnesium has been having a moment in the spotlight. This sleepy girl mocktail—a concoction of magnesium powder, tart cherry, and a carbonated beverage—was a phenomenon that solidified the mineral’s link to a tangible health outcome. And for the first time, it made many of us think: Am I getting enough magnesium?
The answer is probably not. About 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough magnesium through diet alone. And a 2024 review found that around 25% have intakes1 low enough to warrant a chronic latent magnesium deficiency—a long-term mild deficiency where your blood levels of the nutrient are within normal, but the amount in your bones and tissues is low.
So, not only are magnesium blood tests hard to come by, they may not give you a complete snapshot of what's going on. But as magnesium is involved in over 300 chemical processes in the body, there are tells that your intake or status of the mineral is low.
Here, we break down five unsuspecting signs you may be low in magnesium and how to get more in your diet.
Always feeling on edge
This mental overstimulation may occur due to an increase in excitatory pathways in the brain.
Magnesium is often called the anti-stress mineral because it influences neurotransmitters by toning down excitatory pathways3 and activating ones that help you relax—particularly GABA4. Low GABA levels have been linked to feelings of anxiousness and stress.
Overall, not getting enough magnesium can make you less resilient to stress, whereas optimal intake helps create an internal sense of calm.*
Trouble sleeping (or staying asleep)
GABA is also an important neurotransmitter that regulates sleep. Low magnesium, and the subsequent low GABA, may lead to trouble falling asleep5, waking up frequently overnight, and achieving deep sleep.
So, for many, a nightly magnesium supplement can address those struggles. For starters, it's hard to fall asleep when your mind and body feel wired. So, magnesium's calming effects may be especially helpful an hour or two before bed6.
Plus, those effects aren't just short-lived. This sense of calm also stays with you through the night—improving your sleep quality and duration.*
Low energy
While sleeping poorly on its own can lead to low energy, so can inadequate access to magnesium.
Magnesium is essential for cellular energy production (in the form of ATP). When you're low on magnesium, your cells can't efficiently make or use energy, which can leave you feeling physically tired and mentally foggy.
In addition, magnesium plays a role in the body's inflammatory response7. A long-term imbalance of these vital pathways can also leave you feeling run down (even if you sleep well).*
Muscle twitches or spasms
Magnesium is essential for muscle contraction8 and relaxation.
Low magnesium levels can lead to an overstimulation of nerve endings and involuntary muscle movements like twitches, spasms, or cramps. These are especially common in the eyelids, calves, or feet. These twitches or spasms can become even more frequent with exercise, stress, and poor sleep.
Magnesium helps relax tight muscles9 to avoid overstimulation of the nerves.*
Slow recovery from exercise
As you can see, magnesium and muscle health are intertwined. Low levels not only impact muscle tension at rest (like described above), but they can also interfere with recovery from exercise.
For folks who are physically active, magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness10 post-exercise.*
It's also important to note that you lose magnesium during exercise through sweat, energy production, and muscle function, so your intake needs to be even higher.
Increasing your magnesium intake
Magnesium is what's known as an essential mineral: You have to get enough daily to support your body's needs (your body can't produce it on its own)
A great place to start is by increasing your dietary magnesium intake by including foods like dark leafy greens, poultry, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds in your diet. (For ease of reference: These are the 10 nuts and seeds that have the most magnesium.)
However, many people would also benefit from adding a supplement to their routine.
And mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery is a smart choice. This powdered supplement is perfectly portioned to provide 230 milligrams of readily absorbable magnesium (an optimal dose to improve magnesium levels, sleep, and recovery) and 480 milligrams of 100% tart cherry powder.
Tart cherries are bursting with beneficial antioxidants that further support muscle soreness and recovery while calming oxidative stress.*
It's the perfect way to unwind after a long day.
The takeaway
Magnesium is involved in so many vital processes in the body, that there are subtle (but present) signs that your intake or status of the nutrient is low. Prioritizing magnesium-rich foods in your diet while taking a targeted supplement is an effective approach to help your mind and body de-stress.*
