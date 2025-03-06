Advertisement
Research Shows Antioxidant-Rich Tart Cherries Support Recovery, Performance & Sleep*
Antioxidants from foods like fruit are vital not only to combat harmful free radicals, but they also often have functional effects in the body. Meaning? Research shows that certain fruits are especially beneficial for helping you sleep soundly or recover more quickly from workouts.
If these are the outcomes you're looking for, it's time to add tart cherries to your daily routine.
What are tart cherries?
There are two main types of cherries: sweet and tart1. Sweet cherries are what we see at farmer's markets or lining grocery store shelves in the summer. We tend to eat these cherries fresh off the stem, whereas tart cherries are much more sour and are typically used for jams, pies, or juices.
Another difference is that tart cherries, especially tart Montmorency cherries, are much richer in antioxidants—particularly in anthocyanins.
Montmorency cherries are the most studied type of cherry, and consumption of this specific cherry (either fresh, from juice, or as a supplement) is linked to a slew of benefits.
Reduce muscle soreness (& increase strength)*
For folks who are physically active, tart cherries have been shown to improve measures of exercise recovery (like soreness and muscle fatigue) while helping boost your exertion during exercise to increase strength and endurance.*
- A 2021 research review found that tart cherry improved blood markers of exercise recovery and muscle soreness.*
- A 2020 meta-analysis2 of 10 studies found that tart cherry juice or powder taken anywhere from seven days to 1.5 hours prior to exercise significantly improved endurance performance (think running longer or cycling with more power).*
- And a 2015 study3 (albeit only including men), found that those not consuming tart cherries lost up to 4% of their muscular strength when strength training.
Overall, regular consumption of tart cherries can be helpful for folks currently in a consistent exercise routine or for those who are about to up their volume or intensity.
This holds true whether you're someone who regularly heads to the weight room, prefers group fitness, plays a competitive sport (even pickleball counts), or runs.
Improves sleep*
Tart cherries have even been shown to improve sleep.*
The fruit naturally contains some melatonin (a small amount compared to many supplements), and sipping on tart cherry juice before bed may boost sleep time and efficiency4.*
In addition to melatonin, it's also speculated that the fruit's antioxidant capabilities help create a more calm and peaceful internal environment that's more conducive to helping you drift into sleep.*
Antioxidant status
The anthocyanins and polyphenols in Montmorency cherries have powerful antioxidant capabilities and help combat free radicals in the body.
Now remember, free radicals aren't just caused by harmful things like exposure to pollution, alcohol, processed food, and stress. These compounds also form naturally from just digesting and metabolizing your food (no matter how healthy it is), as well as exercise.
Tart cherries can give your antioxidant defenses some much-appreciated reinforcement and improve inflammatory markers5.*
How to get more tart cherries
It's not pleasant to munch on tart cherries, so the most common ways to get more tart cherries are through juice (or juice concentrates) or powdered supplements.
Research shows drinking6 8 to 16 ounces of tart cherry juice a day (or 2 ounces of concentrated, diluted juice) is enough to reap some of these benefits.
But a supplement—especially one that features a clinically studied dose of tart cherry—may be a better choice for a more targeted approach to recovery and sleep.
And that's where mindbodygreen's new magnesium+ rest and recovery comes in. This powder combines 480 milligrams of Montmorency cherries (as CherryPURE®) along with 230 milligrams of magnesium to further help you (and your muscles) relax and unwind at night.* Just mix it in 8 ounces of water or seltzer an hour or two before bed.
The takeaway
Tart cherries are bursting with antioxidants that support exercise recovery (and performance), sleep, and antioxidant balance. And pairing it with magnesium gives you even more leverage to achieve your goals.*