Advertisement
Need A Boost To Your Workout? Sip This Science-Backed Drink
Your new pre-workout regimen just got a little more tang. According to research, tart cherry juice may help boost performance1 during a workout while also improving recovery time after an injury.
Endurance building and recovery boosting
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 10 previous studies looking at the many health benefits of cherry juice toward exercise. All studies involved a healthy adult population, using a placebo to provide a comparison for any experimental supplementation, whether it be juice, powder, or capsules.
After comparing the data from all 10 studies, the researchers were able to draw the conclusion that there was a significant improvement in endurance when tart cherries were consumed before exercise, in addition to assisting with recovery from injured athletes. The types of exercise studied varied from swimming, cycling, and running.
So, when should you drink it?
According to the analysis, researchers say that the tart cherry concentrate consumed in either juice or powder form was maximized by taking it anywhere from just 90 minutes to seven days before exercise.
"The recovery benefits of tart cherry concentrate are well researched, yet evidence on performance enhancement is scarce and results have been mixed," says author Philip Chilibeck, Ph.D. "The results of this meta-analysis found that tart cherries did help improve performance, and we gained greater insight into the potential mechanism responsible for this benefit."
Researchers hope to conduct further studies to get a closer look at how much cherry juice is needed to maximize the health benefits so that they can recommend a specific dose to athletes and recreational exercisers alike.
There are plenty of ways to maximize your recovery, so whether you try this juice or not, just remember the many health benefits of exercise are really the cherry on top.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel