Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 09, 2025
Ava Durgin
mindbodygreen Writer
By Ava Durgin
Image by Miho Tanaka x mbg creative
January 09, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Injuries can sideline even the fittest among us, but according to Miho Tanaka, a leading orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, many injuries are entirely preventable with the right approach. Tanaka outlines four science-backed strategies to keep you active and injury-free, no matter your fitness level.

1. Warm-up like you mean it

A proper warm-up isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential for preparing your body for the demands of exercise. Stretching and mobility exercises are essential, especially as we age. Over time, tendons lose elasticity, and muscles become more prone to stiffness, which can make them more vulnerable to strains and overuse injuries.

A good warm-up doesn’t just loosen your joints; it primes your muscles for the activity ahead and helps prevent the most common culprits of injury in older adults. Think dynamic stretches like leg swings and arm circles, paired with mobility exercises like hip openers, to get your body ready for action. And remember: it’s not just about warming up before activity—training consistently in the lead-up to a new activity is equally crucial to avoid overloading your body.

2. It’s all about muscle balance

Muscle imbalances are a sneaky culprit behind many injuries, especially for women who tend to have uneven strength and flexibility. This imbalance can lead to overuse of certain muscles, putting unnecessary stress on joints and tendons. Tanaka recommends being mindful of how you stretch and train, ensuring equal attention to both sides of your body.

For instance, when stretching, aim for the same level of stretch on both sides to ensure an even distribution of effort. Similarly, strengthening both the core and hamstrings is vital for women, as weaker muscles in these areas increase the risk of knee injuries like ACL tears. By correcting muscle imbalances, you can reduce your risk of ACL injuries by up to 75%—an incredible payoff for a bit of mindful effort.

3. Slow & steady wins the race 

Too much, too soon is one of the fastest ways to land yourself on the injury list. Tanaka recommends a steady, incremental approach when increasing the intensity, load, or volume of your workouts. Stick to no more than a 20% increase per week to give your muscles, joints, and tendons time to adapt.

Starting light and progressing slowly isn’t just about avoiding soreness; it’s about protecting your body from the extra pressure that sudden jumps in intensity can place on your tendons and joints. Next time you’re ready to level up–take it slow and give your body the time it needs to get stronger safely.

4. Mind your movement

How you move can make all the difference. Women’s unique biomechanics, from hip structure to core strength, can increase the risk of knee injuries, especially during activities like cutting, pivoting, or landing. Tanaka suggests analyzing your movement patterns with a trainer or coach to spot imbalances. Fine-tuning your mechanics with targeted exercises can make every move safer and more effective.

The takeaway

Preventing injuries doesn’t have to be complicated. With a little extra attention to preparation, balance, and progression, you can keep doing the activities you love without fear of setbacks. Tanaka’s advice is simple: train smarter, not harder, and your future self will thank you. Now, get out there and crush it!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Types Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.