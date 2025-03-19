Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Magnesium Is Known As The Anti-Stress Mineral & It’s Worth All The Hype*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 19, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by JulPo / istock
March 19, 2025

No one is immune to stress, which is good because not all stress is bad. Stress helps our body build resiliency and grow stronger (for example, physical stress from working out helps us build muscle and strength). 

Problems arise when that stress becomes overwhelming—because even mental stress can hurt our physical health. Not only that, our physical health impacts our biological response to stress. One underrated way to help your body de-stress is by making sure you get enough magnesium.* 

How does magnesium help with stress? 

Magnesium is often (lovingly) referred to as the ani-stress mineral. While this mineral is involved in over 300 chemical reactions in the body, many of these reactions help regulate the body’s response to stress.* 

Here’s how. 

  1. Calms the nervous system: Magnesium influences different neurotransmitters by toning down excitatory pathways1 that lead to overstimulation (and wake you up) and activating ones that help you relax—particularly GABA2. This helps create an internal sense of calm.* And low GABA levels of GABA have been linked to feelings of anxiousness and stress. 
  2. Improves sleep: Research shows that boosting GABA’s actions also improves sleep quality1, as the sense of calm helps you fall asleep and stay asleep.*
  3. Lowers cortisol: Cortisol is the body's primary stress hormone. Low magnesium levels have been linked to higher cortisol levels3, but magnesium supplements4 can help decrease this stress hormone. 
  4. Balances mood: Research shows that many people with mood imbalances5 also have low magnesium levels. One potential reason why is that magnesium supports healthy serotonin production—a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness.*
  5. Supports muscle relaxation: Stress—especially prolonged stress—causes muscles to tense up, leading to tension. Magnesium helps relax tight muscles6 and prevent the overstimulation of nervers—to help reduce tightness, cramps, and spasms.*

As you can see, low magnesium levels inhibit the body’s stress response. But research also shows that stress can deplete the body’s magnesium stores. In fact, the scientific literature dubs it a vicious circle7

So how do you get out of it? 

Increasing your magnesium intake

About 43% of all adults in the U.S. currently aren’t getting enough magnesium from the diet alone, so most of us have a lot of room for improvement. 

Increasing magnesium intake is a great place to start. Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, poultry, nuts, and seeds. These are the 10 nuts and seeds that have the most magnesium. 

If you’re someone who experiences a lot of stress, muscle tension, or trouble sleeping, then adding a magnesium supplement to your daily routine is a smart choice.* Magnesium supplements come in a variety of forms, and it can be tricky to decipher what’s best for you. 

  • For stress and sleep support, it’s best to look for an option that provides over 100 milligrams of magnesium, preferable as magnesium bisglycinate (which is especially absorbable and gentle on the stomach).* 
  • For a magnesium sleep aid that also provides GABA (yes, you can also supplement directly with this neurotransmitters), we recommend this nightly option for deep restorative sleep.* 
  • For a magnesium powder, this option pairs the anti-stress mineral with a clinically studied tart cherry extract to further promote sleep while enhancing exercise recovery and reducing muscle soreness.*  

Read the full breakdown of our favorite magnesium sleep supplements here. 

The takeaway

Magnesium is rightfully coined the anti-stress minerals. Getting enough magnesium helps your body respond more efficiently to stressors. As stress also depletes magnesium stores, dietary changes alone may not be enough to reap the minerals full effect. 

For many people, reaching for a magnesium supplement (especially before bed) is a helpful way to wind down and calm your mind and muscles.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

More On This Topic

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)
Integrative Health

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail
Integrative Health

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail

Morgan Chamberlain

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows

Hannah Frye

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)
Integrative Health

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis

Ava Durgin

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)
Integrative Health

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail
Integrative Health

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail

Morgan Chamberlain

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows

Hannah Frye

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)
Integrative Health

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis

Ava Durgin

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)
Integrative Health

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail
Integrative Health

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail

Morgan Chamberlain

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows

Hannah Frye

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)
Integrative Health

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis

Ava Durgin

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)
Integrative Health

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail
Integrative Health

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail

Morgan Chamberlain

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows

Hannah Frye

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)
Integrative Health

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis

Ava Durgin

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.