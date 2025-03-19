Advertisement
Magnesium Is Known As The Anti-Stress Mineral & It’s Worth All The Hype*
No one is immune to stress, which is good because not all stress is bad. Stress helps our body build resiliency and grow stronger (for example, physical stress from working out helps us build muscle and strength).
Problems arise when that stress becomes overwhelming—because even mental stress can hurt our physical health. Not only that, our physical health impacts our biological response to stress. One underrated way to help your body de-stress is by making sure you get enough magnesium.*
How does magnesium help with stress?
Magnesium is often (lovingly) referred to as the ani-stress mineral. While this mineral is involved in over 300 chemical reactions in the body, many of these reactions help regulate the body’s response to stress.*
Here’s how.
- Calms the nervous system: Magnesium influences different neurotransmitters by toning down excitatory pathways1 that lead to overstimulation (and wake you up) and activating ones that help you relax—particularly GABA2. This helps create an internal sense of calm.* And low GABA levels of GABA have been linked to feelings of anxiousness and stress.
- Improves sleep: Research shows that boosting GABA’s actions also improves sleep quality1, as the sense of calm helps you fall asleep and stay asleep.*
- Lowers cortisol: Cortisol is the body's primary stress hormone. Low magnesium levels have been linked to higher cortisol levels3, but magnesium supplements4 can help decrease this stress hormone.
- Balances mood: Research shows that many people with mood imbalances5 also have low magnesium levels. One potential reason why is that magnesium supports healthy serotonin production—a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness.*
- Supports muscle relaxation: Stress—especially prolonged stress—causes muscles to tense up, leading to tension. Magnesium helps relax tight muscles6 and prevent the overstimulation of nervers—to help reduce tightness, cramps, and spasms.*
As you can see, low magnesium levels inhibit the body’s stress response. But research also shows that stress can deplete the body’s magnesium stores. In fact, the scientific literature dubs it a vicious circle7.
So how do you get out of it?
Increasing your magnesium intake
About 43% of all adults in the U.S. currently aren’t getting enough magnesium from the diet alone, so most of us have a lot of room for improvement.
Increasing magnesium intake is a great place to start. Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, poultry, nuts, and seeds. These are the 10 nuts and seeds that have the most magnesium.
If you’re someone who experiences a lot of stress, muscle tension, or trouble sleeping, then adding a magnesium supplement to your daily routine is a smart choice.* Magnesium supplements come in a variety of forms, and it can be tricky to decipher what’s best for you.
- For stress and sleep support, it’s best to look for an option that provides over 100 milligrams of magnesium, preferable as magnesium bisglycinate (which is especially absorbable and gentle on the stomach).*
- For a magnesium sleep aid that also provides GABA (yes, you can also supplement directly with this neurotransmitters), we recommend this nightly option for deep restorative sleep.*
- For a magnesium powder, this option pairs the anti-stress mineral with a clinically studied tart cherry extract to further promote sleep while enhancing exercise recovery and reducing muscle soreness.*
The takeaway
Magnesium is rightfully coined the anti-stress minerals. Getting enough magnesium helps your body respond more efficiently to stressors. As stress also depletes magnesium stores, dietary changes alone may not be enough to reap the minerals full effect.
For many people, reaching for a magnesium supplement (especially before bed) is a helpful way to wind down and calm your mind and muscles.*
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507254/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12163983/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507250/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3703169/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32503201/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-46543-9
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33260549/
5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG
5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG
5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG
5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG