Good sleep can be hard to come by. And those of us who are restless with racing thoughts before bed (thanks, stress), will try almost anything to help us settle and relax. And people (myself included) are increasingly turning to natural solutions to help us do just that. Cue, magnesium.

Magnesium is an essential mineral —aka it must come from the diet—involved in over 300 cellular pathways in the body. And it’s closely tied to muscle relaxation1 and stress management, all of which play a role in helping you fall asleep faster.*