Again, not a dietary supplement at all, transdermal magnesium is an interesting topic nonetheless. "The notion that Epsom salts or other magnesium applied cutaneously (i.e., via the skin) can be rapidly absorbed because the mineral supposedly bypasses your GI tract and enters the bloodstream rapidly is a nice theory but not yet supported by robust science8 ," Ferira explains. She goes on to say that, "while limited epidermal absorption of magnesium may be possible in certain, limited areas of the body (like hair follicles and sweat glands), the absorption efficiency is thought to be quite limited."