Our tester, Amanda Lundberg, RN, has a positive experience with Everlywell, noting that the website was user-friendly, shipping was fast, the directions were clear, and the results were clearly laid out. Lundberg liked knowing that the labs are certified through CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), ensuring that test results are accurate and reliable.

That said, the results turnaround is on the longer side. Lundberg waited eight days for an email confirmation that her sample was received and it took a few additional days to get her results.