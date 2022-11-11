The 5 Best At-Home Testosterone Tests To Take A Closer Look At Your Health

Low levels of testosterone in males can cause a myriad of unpleasant symptoms—and testosterone is equally important for females, too. Even so, testosterone testing is not a standard practice for most healthcare providers, unless you’re showing severe symptoms of low levels. Thankfully, there are now at-home testosterone tests that allow you to check your levels from home.

Like many at-home testing options, testosterone tests are painless, and provide results relatively quickly. Since these tests are becoming more common, we spoke with experts and compared and contrasted each of the options, to provide you with the best at-home testosterone tests available today.

Keep reading to find out picks, and to learn more about why healthy testosterone levels are important in people of all genders.