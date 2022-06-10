 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
I'm A Functional Medicine Expert: These Are The 7 Labs I Recommend To Everyone
|
Expert Opinion I'm A Functional Medicine Expert: These Are The 7 Labs I Recommend To Everyone

I'm A Functional Medicine Expert: These Are The 7 Labs I Recommend To Everyone

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
How to begin thinking about cultural humility and making it part of your wellness practice

Image by IVAN GENER / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 10, 2022 — 17:14 PM

After consulting thousands of patients across the world in my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I have found one thing to be true: Every single person has a unique biochemistry that can’t be quantified through symptoms alone.

While symptoms can help us make a general assumption about a person’s health, true progress can’t start until we address the root cause. That’s where labs come in. But with so many labs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

These are the essential functional medicine labs I go to time and time again when working with patients. Whether you work directly with a functional medicine practitioner or not, consider this your lab shopping list for your journey to better health.

1. Inflammation labs

When it comes to inflammation, there are a few key labs that you can run. hsCRP is the most direct look at your inflammation levels as it determines how high two pro-inflammatory proteins are in your body: C-reactive protein and IL-6.

You can also look at inflammation indirectly through assessing your levels of the inflammatory amino acid, homocysteine and ferritin, both of which are a sign of chronic inflammation when elevated. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What this tells you:

Unfortunately, inflammation is a problem for a lot of people, but these tests will help you see to what extent you need to bring in anti-inflammatory tools. They can also help you connect the dots to symptoms you might be having such as the case with high homocysteine and its correlation with autoimmune, heart, and brain health problems.

2. Full thyroid panel

Since thyroid hormones are used by every area of your body, it’s important to get a full picture of what’s going on beneath the surface. However, many underlying thyroid problems don’t show up on standard labs because conventional labs only look at TSH and T4. 

But in functional medicine, we run a full thyroid panel blood test that looks at TSH and T4, as well as T3 uptake, total T3, free T4, free T3, reverse T3, and thyroid antibodies.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What this tells you:

In my experience, these type of tests give you the most accurate picture of your thyroid health and helps rule out possible autoimmune thyroid problems. 

Plus, we look at a narrower reference range in functional medicine. This allows us to see if you are trending towards thyroid dysfunction or not, sooner than a conventional medicine approach, which often waits until there is enough dysfunction to warrant a full-blown diagnosis—even if you’ve been struggling with symptoms for years.

3. Gut health labs

By now, most of us know that practically everything—mood, weight, autoimmunity, inflammation, hormone health, brain function, and more—is influenced by your gut health. Stool tests assess the makeup of your microbiome to determine if there is any dysbiosis happening and blood tests can show whether or not you have elevated proteins that indicate gut permeability.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What this tells you:

In functional medicine, we believe all disease begins in the gut and is typically one of the first places you need to address when you start your healing journey. However, depending on what your specific issue is, you could be wasting your time with trendy gut health tools that aren’t actually taking care of your underlying problem. These results will act as a blueprint for restoring your gut, and overall, health.

4. Toxin panels

Our world can be incredibly toxic. From the air we breathe to the products we use on a daily basis there is no way to avoid chemicals and environmental toxins altogether. Urine and blood toxin panels look at levels of environmental toxins such as glyphosate and bio toxins like mold mycotoxins present in your body.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What this tells you:

We all know that diet plays a role in how we feel. These tests give us insight into the other often overlooked aspect to health: lifestyle. By seeing if you are high in any toxins or mold you’ll be able to make any lifestyle changes needed to address these issues including detoxing with food and supplements, avoiding a polluted work or home environment, and making the switch to non-toxic products.

5. Nutrient deficiencies

Your body is a well-oiled machine relying on a specific ratio of nutrients in order to function properly. A blood nutrient panel will be able to identify any potential deficiencies to help you maximize your diet and determine any supplements necessary to help get your levels back on track. Some of the main nutrients I look at include:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What this tells you:

By understanding your baseline, you’ll be able to accurately determine the right dosage of any supplements you may need so you can take enough to see long-term, sustainable results. 

Additionally, many nutrient deficiencies are directly linked to specific health problems. For example, many people with chronic migraines are deficient in magnesium, and women low in iron can struggle with hair loss, fatigue, and other symptoms. This allows us to make connections between symptoms and any direct underlying causes.

6. Glucose labs

We have a blood sugar problem in America as evidenced by our rising rates of diabetes and other metabolic health problems. A glucose HbA1c blood test looks at your average blood sugar levels over the past three or so months.

What this tells you:

Since high blood sugar can impact inflammation levels, hormone balance, heart disease and weight gain, this test can show you if you are trending toward metabolic health problems. If so, you’ll be able to make better choices surrounding food to bring your levels down to where they need to be. Or if your blood sugar is too low, it can indicate other issues that need to be looked into.

7. Hormone labs

Urine saliva hormone labs can give us a complete overview of how well your hormones are functioning. This is especially important considering your hormones are considered chemical messengers, directing the function of various areas of your body.

These labs look at sex hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone as well as cortisol levels and your HPA-axis function.

What this tells you:

Men and women all need balanced sex hormones (in different amounts) and a healthy cortisol rhythm throughout the day to function optimally. Symptoms like irregular periods, fatigue, brain problems, weight loss resistance, blood sugar imbalances, low libidio, and more can be traced back to hormone levels gone haywire.

The takeaway

In my experience working with patients in my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I've found these seven labs have been so helpful in unveiling crucial pieces of my patients' well-being puzzle. Of course, it's always important to work with a healthcare practitioner to determine what type of test and strategy might work best for you.

If you're interested in telehealth as an option, my clinic offers consultations with a highly-trained member of my Functional Diagnostic Health Practitioner team, or even one on one consultations with me personally. In any case, getting a full picture of your health can be so powerful for taking steps forward on your health journey.

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C. Functional Medicine Practitioner
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the world via webcam and locally in Pittsburgh. He has holds a level 2 Doctor of Natural...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This One Simple Technique Can Help You Release Trauma, Says A Psychotherapist

Olivia Giacomo
This One Simple Technique Can Help You Release Trauma, Says A Psychotherapist
Integrative Health

The One Mineral You Should Be Taking During Pregnancy For You & Your Baby

Merrell Readman
The One Mineral You Should Be Taking During Pregnancy For You & Your Baby
$2499

Functional Nutrition Training

with Multiple Instructors
Functional Nutrition Training
Functional Food

7 Unexpected (& Delicious) Ways To Add A Veggies Powder To Your Daily Diet

Kristine Thomason
7 Unexpected (& Delicious) Ways To Add A Veggies Powder To Your Daily Diet
Personal Growth

How To Actually Get More Done Without Stressing Yourself Out

Kimberly Snyder
How To Actually Get More Done Without Stressing Yourself Out
Love

4 Things People Get Wrong About Bisexuality & What It Really Means To Be Bi

Stephanie Barnes
4 Things People Get Wrong About Bisexuality & What It Really Means To Be Bi
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin
Functional Food

Tired Of Oatmeal? Try This No-Cook, Gut-Soothing Breakfast Recipe

Merrell Readman
Tired Of Oatmeal? Try This No-Cook, Gut-Soothing Breakfast Recipe
Integrative Health

I've Been Taking Vitamin D For Years: This Is The First One To Make A Difference

Morgan Chamberlain
I've Been Taking Vitamin D For Years: This Is The First One To Make A Difference
Integrative Health

Trying To Remember Something? These 16 Memory Supplements Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Trying To Remember Something? These 16 Memory Supplements Can Help
Beauty

If You Have Crepey Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Crepey Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient
Integrative Health

The 5 Products A Wellness Editor Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe
The 5 Products A Wellness Editor Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/labs-this-functional-medicine-expert-always-recommends

Your article and new folder have been saved!