After consulting thousands of patients across the world in my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I have found one thing to be true: Every single person has a unique biochemistry that can’t be quantified through symptoms alone.

While symptoms can help us make a general assumption about a person’s health, true progress can’t start until we address the root cause. That’s where labs come in. But with so many labs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

These are the essential functional medicine labs I go to time and time again when working with patients. Whether you work directly with a functional medicine practitioner or not, consider this your lab shopping list for your journey to better health.