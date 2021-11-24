In the U.S., millions of people are living with an autoimmune disease, and that number only continues to rise.

Unfortunately, many people struggle with chronic, unexplained symptoms without realizing autoimmunity may be the cause. That's where my work comes in: In my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I have worked with countless patients, all of whom are on what I call "The Autoimmune-Inflammation Spectrum." One of the most important factors I consider with these patients? Diet.