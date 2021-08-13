I truly believe we don't talk enough about how damaging mold toxins (also known as mycotoxins) can be. In fact, many patients in my telehealth functional medicine clinic have struggled with chronic health problems that didn’t start to truly get better until they addressed ongoing mold exposure in their life.

With that said, not everyone is going to be affected by mold the same way, or to the same degree, as someone else. There should be a grace and lightness to wellness and a respect for individuality. But it is helpful to educate ourselves about what to be aware of, and what to do if it mold is impacting how we feel.

In functional medicine we aim to put the power back in the patient's hands, and the first step is education. While we can’t avoid mold exposure altogether, we can bring attention to this often-overlooked trigger to health problems, and apply it in whatever way is most applicable to our personal health journey.

So without further ado, let’s dive into all things mold.