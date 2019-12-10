3 Tests To See If You Have Inflammation, No Doctor Necessary

At mindbodygreen, we're always talking about inflammation. Whether it be reducing inflammation in the gut with supplements like L-glutamine or making a savory turmeric sauce to put on everything, the words "inflammation" "anti-inflammatory" and "inflammation-fighting" are everywhere.

And when you start learning about the causes and triggers of inflammation, it can begin to feel a little overwhelming. How do you know if you're suffering from it? Do you absolutely need to get a bunch of fancy tests or pay out-of-pocket to see an integrative medicine doctor?

It's always a good idea to work with a professional, especially if you have a chronic health concern. But if that's not in the cards for you (or your bank account) at the moment, these three tests are a great start for determining whether or not you might need to incorporate a few extra anti-inflammatory foods and supplements into your daily routine.

Here's how to know if chronic inflammation is a problem for you: