mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
7 Surprising Foods That Might Contain Mold Toxins, According To A Functional Medicine Expert
|
Expert Opinion 7 Surprising Foods That Might Contain Mold Toxins, According To A Functional Medicine Expert

7 Surprising Foods That Might Contain Mold Toxins, According To A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner

Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
7 Surprising Foods That Could Contain Hidden Mold & Mess With Your Health

Image by SKC / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 23, 2021 — 11:04 AM

When you think of reasons why you should avoid particular foods, certain factors likely come to mind, including food intolerances, pesticides, or GMOs. For most patients in my telehealth functional medicine center, mold is usually not on their list. But mycotoxins—toxic compounds produced from mold—in food are worth paying attention to, and may be a hidden trigger for ongoing symptoms and chronic health problems.

Why is mold problematic?

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Turn your passion into a purpose.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Let's back up for a second. Mold is a fungus that exists anywhere there is moisture; so basically, it’s everywhere — in the air and vents, under the floor, and in your walls and carpet. Some mold is OK, but when you’re exposed to too much toxic mold that releases mycotoxins or mold toxins (such as stachybotrys, aspergillus, fusarium and citrinin) it can trigger inflammation. It's also worth noting that mycotoxins aren't the kind of mold you see growing on expired yogurt or forgotten leftovers, they're not actually visible to the naked eye.

It's important to know that some people are more sensitive to mold than others. Most people have healthy detox and methylation pathways to clear out mold, but some people, especially people with a family history of autoimmune issues, may have more of a challenge flushing them out.

In my experience working with patients, I've found mycotoxin exposure can trigger inflammatory issues and mimic symptoms of other health problems (think: chronic fatigue), which means a lot of people miss this piece of their health puzzle. While I often recommend that my patients test for mold in their home, car, or workplace, I sometimes find that diet is a major factor—particularly when a person’s home test comes back clean. 

And sure enough, when I dive a little deeper into their health history and run urine and blood mycotoxin labs (note: these aren't yet recognized by the CDC, but I've found useful in my work), they often reveal a diet high in mycotoxins. So, if any of the above applies to you, you've hit a health plateau, or you'd just like to be particularly cautious about what you eat—consider proceeding with a bit of caution when it comes to these potentially moldy foods.

Advertisement

Potentially moldy foods in your diet.

1. Coffee

You may be surprised to learn that coffee beans can contain mycotoxin content. I’m sorry to say, but chances are the coffee you are drinking on a daily basis is not tested for mold—including your beloved beverage from that specialty coffee chain.

What to do: Since mycotoxins in coffee beans aren't destroyed during the roasting process, when choosing a brew, I recommend looking for brands that test for mycotoxins to ensure they are free from mold contamination. My personal favorites are Purity Coffee and Bulletproof.

2. Rice

Rice is a staple in many cultural dishes and is commonly used in place of wheat in a variety of gluten-free substitutes. Although rice is extremely versatile and generally well-tolerated, it is also one of the foods that may be contaminated with mycotoxins.

What to do: To minimize your exposure, choose organic brands of rice and rice-based products whenever possible. 

Advertisement

3. Dried fruit

Dried fruit is more likely to harbor mold because of its moisture content. Popular types of dried fruit include raisins, apricots, dates, and figs.

What to do: If you're concerned your body isn't feeling it's healthiest, consider skipping dried fruit, and opt for fresh or frozen berries.

4. Nuts

High in healthy fats and protein, nuts make a great snack for all kinds of nutrient-conscious eaters. But some nuts (particularly peanuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, and walnuts) are also more likely to contain mold.

What to do: I generally advise opting for raw organic chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and pecans, which tend to be the lowest mold. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends buying your nuts as fresh as possible, and discarding any that look moldy, discolored, or shriveled.

For peanut butter lovers like me, I recommend opting for a blend with Valencia peanuts that are grown in a dry region, where mold is less likely to grow.

If you want to be extra cautious with your nut consumption, consider soaking and dehydrating them before eating, as this helps to break down the mycotoxins and neutralize their effects. 

Advertisement

5. Processed meats

Certain cured meats can contain mycotoxins from the animals being fed with mold-contaminated feed or through mold growth on the final product.

What to do: I recommend always choosing salt-cured meat to inhibit the growth of any mold. Also, look for organic, grass-fed meat whenever possible to ensure the animals weren’t fed moldy feed.

6. Alcohol

Through my work, I've found certain alcohols can contain levels of mycotoxins—particularly whiskey, brandy, beer, and red wine.

What do to: Of course, the occasional drink shouldn't be an issue. But if you'd like to play it safer, I advise sticking to white wine and tequila when choosing what to sip on a night out, as these have the lowest levels of mold toxicity. As for red wine fans, I recommend looking for organic, biodynamic wine from Europe, where they tend to have stricter guidelines that test for many kinds of common molds.

Advertisement

7. Corn

Tortilla chips, popcorn, corn on the cob, corn syrup, corn starch...the list of foods made with or derived from corn is endless. However, this jack-of-all trades crop is susceptible to mold growth.

What to do: I recommend limiting your corn intake to only organic, whole food sources and avoid any products made from conventional corn, if possible.

The take-away

It's important to be cognizant of mycotoxin exposure—both in your external and internal environment. In my experience, the above foods can have an impact, particularly for people who are extra sensitive to mold toxins. That said, maintaining a healthy, diverse diet can be very helpful—not only for mitigating mycotoxins exposure, but also supporting overall nutrition.

Advertisement
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
View the class
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

You'll Want To Eat More Of This Nut For The Sake Of Your Metabolic Health

Abby Moore
You'll Want To Eat More Of This Nut For The Sake Of Your Metabolic Health
Mental Health

Anxious About Socializing Again? Try These 3 Tips From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
Anxious About Socializing Again? Try These 3 Tips From A Psychologist
Recipes

This Recipe Has So Many Nutrients, Dan Buettner Calls It A "Longevity Cocktail"

Jamie Schneider
This Recipe Has So Many Nutrients, Dan Buettner Calls It A "Longevity Cocktail"
Personal Growth

The Best Bedtime Routine For You, According To Your Enneagram

Julianne Ishler
The Best Bedtime Routine For You, According To Your Enneagram
Spirituality

Astrologers Explain Why This Week's Aquarius Full Moon Is Ultra-Rare

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Explain Why This Week's Aquarius Full Moon Is Ultra-Rare
Recipes

This RD's Satisfying 4-Ingredient Dessert Is Rich In Antioxidants & Protein

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This RD's Satisfying 4-Ingredient Dessert Is Rich In Antioxidants & Protein
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Off-the-Grid

Why This Year's Olympic Games Will Be The Most Sustainable Yet

Emma Loewe
Why This Year's Olympic Games Will Be The Most Sustainable Yet
Personal Growth

I’m A Self-Compassion Expert: Here Are 5 Ways To *Actually* Be Kind To Yourself

Jason Wachob
I’m A Self-Compassion Expert: Here Are 5 Ways To *Actually* Be Kind To Yourself
Functional Food

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%

Eliza Sullivan
This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%
Personal Growth

Want To Lucid Dream Tonight? 9 Tips & Techniques To Get You Started

Sarah Regan
Want To Lucid Dream Tonight? 9 Tips & Techniques To Get You Started
Travel

Meet The Emirati Entrepreneur Serving Up Well-Being In The UAE

Emma Loewe
Meet The Emirati Entrepreneur Serving Up Well-Being In The UAE
Beauty

Should You Avoid This Skin Care Ingredient? Cosmetic Chemists & Derms Weigh In

Andrea Jordan
Should You Avoid This Skin Care Ingredient? Cosmetic Chemists & Derms Weigh In
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foods-with-mold

Your article and new folder have been saved!