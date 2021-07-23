7 Surprising Foods That Could Contain Hidden Mold & Mess With Your Health

7 Surprising Foods That Might Contain Mold Toxins, According To A Functional Medicine Expert
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
When you think of reasons why you should avoid particular foods, certain factors likely come to mind, including food intolerances, pesticides, or GMOs. For most patients in my telehealth functional medicine center, mold is usually not on their list. But mycotoxins—toxic compounds produced from mold—in food are worth paying attention to, and may be a hidden trigger for ongoing symptoms and chronic health problems.
Why is mold problematic?
Let's back up for a second. Mold is a fungus that exists anywhere there is moisture; so basically, it’s everywhere — in the air and vents, under the floor, and in your walls and carpet. Some mold is OK, but when you’re exposed to too much toxic mold that releases mycotoxins or mold toxins (such as stachybotrys, aspergillus, fusarium and citrinin) it can trigger inflammation. It's also worth noting that mycotoxins aren't the kind of mold you see growing on expired yogurt or forgotten leftovers, they're not actually visible to the naked eye.
It's important to know that some people are more sensitive to mold than others. Most people have healthy detox and methylation pathways to clear out mold, but some people, especially people with a family history of autoimmune issues, may have more of a challenge flushing them out.
In my experience working with patients, I've found mycotoxin exposure can trigger inflammatory issues and mimic symptoms of other health problems (think: chronic fatigue), which means a lot of people miss this piece of their health puzzle. While I often recommend that my patients test for mold in their home, car, or workplace, I sometimes find that diet is a major factor—particularly when a person’s home test comes back clean.
And sure enough, when I dive a little deeper into their health history and run urine and blood mycotoxin labs (note: these aren't yet recognized by the CDC, but I've found useful in my work), they often reveal a diet high in mycotoxins. So, if any of the above applies to you, you've hit a health plateau, or you'd just like to be particularly cautious about what you eat—consider proceeding with a bit of caution when it comes to these potentially moldy foods.
Potentially moldy foods in your diet.
1. Coffee
You may be surprised to learn that coffee beans can contain mycotoxin content. I’m sorry to say, but chances are the coffee you are drinking on a daily basis is not tested for mold—including your beloved beverage from that specialty coffee chain.
What to do: Since mycotoxins in coffee beans aren't destroyed during the roasting process, when choosing a brew, I recommend looking for brands that test for mycotoxins to ensure they are free from mold contamination. My personal favorites are Purity Coffee and Bulletproof.
2. Rice
Rice is a staple in many cultural dishes and is commonly used in place of wheat in a variety of gluten-free substitutes. Although rice is extremely versatile and generally well-tolerated, it is also one of the foods that may be contaminated with mycotoxins.
What to do: To minimize your exposure, choose organic brands of rice and rice-based products whenever possible.
3. Dried fruit
Dried fruit is more likely to harbor mold because of its moisture content. Popular types of dried fruit include raisins, apricots, dates, and figs.
What to do: If you're concerned your body isn't feeling it's healthiest, consider skipping dried fruit, and opt for fresh or frozen berries.
4. Nuts
High in healthy fats and protein, nuts make a great snack for all kinds of nutrient-conscious eaters. But some nuts (particularly peanuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, and walnuts) are also more likely to contain mold.
What to do: I generally advise opting for raw organic chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and pecans, which tend to be the lowest mold. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends buying your nuts as fresh as possible, and discarding any that look moldy, discolored, or shriveled.
For peanut butter lovers like me, I recommend opting for a blend with Valencia peanuts that are grown in a dry region, where mold is less likely to grow.
If you want to be extra cautious with your nut consumption, consider soaking and dehydrating them before eating, as this helps to break down the mycotoxins and neutralize their effects.
5. Processed meats
Certain cured meats can contain mycotoxins from the animals being fed with mold-contaminated feed or through mold growth on the final product.
What to do: I recommend always choosing salt-cured meat to inhibit the growth of any mold. Also, look for organic, grass-fed meat whenever possible to ensure the animals weren’t fed moldy feed.
6. Alcohol
Through my work, I've found certain alcohols can contain levels of mycotoxins—particularly whiskey, brandy, beer, and red wine.
What do to: Of course, the occasional drink shouldn't be an issue. But if you'd like to play it safer, I advise sticking to white wine and tequila when choosing what to sip on a night out, as these have the lowest levels of mold toxicity. As for red wine fans, I recommend looking for organic, biodynamic wine from Europe, where they tend to have stricter guidelines that test for many kinds of common molds.
7. Corn
Tortilla chips, popcorn, corn on the cob, corn syrup, corn starch...the list of foods made with or derived from corn is endless. However, this jack-of-all trades crop is susceptible to mold growth.
What to do: I recommend limiting your corn intake to only organic, whole food sources and avoid any products made from conventional corn, if possible.
The take-away
It's important to be cognizant of mycotoxin exposure—both in your external and internal environment. In my experience, the above foods can have an impact, particularly for people who are extra sensitive to mold toxins. That said, maintaining a healthy, diverse diet can be very helpful—not only for mitigating mycotoxins exposure, but also supporting overall nutrition.