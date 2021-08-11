The One Thing A Mold Expert Looks For In An Air Purifier + His Top Picks

While all air purifiers are able to remove particles from the air, the size of the particle they are able to remove is what matters most. Particulate matter, VOCs, flame retardants, phthalates, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxide are some of the most important things to filter from the air—all of which are incredibly small.

The technology behind each purification system is what will allow it to remove particles that are invisible to the naked eye. The smaller the particles it can remove, typically the better quality air you will breathe, so I look for products that remove the smallest particle possible (often measured in microns) without any harmful emissions, consistently.

I've found that many companies make claims about what the purifier is capable of removing instead of what it actually removes regularly. You don't want an air purifier that "sometimes" removes pollutants; you want one that always removes pollutants. To find one, you'll need to look into how each model performs during air-quality testing. After digging into the research, there are two models that I trust and recommend: