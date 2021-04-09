7 Ways To Improve Your Indoor Air Quality, From A Mold Expert

Raise your hand if you're familiar with the term "particulate matter," or PM. Many people are not well versed in this topic or the essential role that it plays in our health.

In its simplest form, particulate matter is made up of particles that have become aerosolized in the air we breathe. They become dangerous when they are smaller than 10 micrometers in size. These particles can pass right through the respiratory tract and enter the immune system, causing a litany of potential illnesses. Examples of particles this small include mold, bacteria, viruses, allergens, and toxins.

According to the EPA, particulate matter has been associated with health effects such as cardiac arrhythmias and heart attacks, and respiratory effects such as asthma attacks and bronchitis. "Exposure to particle pollution can result in increased hospital admissions, emergency room visits, absences from school or work, and restricted activity days, especially for those with pre-existing heart or lung disease, older people, and children," their website reads.

Reducing the particulate matter in your home is imperative for improving your indoor air quality. Here are seven tips on how to reduce PM indoors and clean up your home's air this spring: