According to Maker, the best household tool for trapping dust is a microfiber cloth. She recommends dampening a cloth with water so that it's ever-so-slightly wet but not so soaked that it will leave behind streaks. (Imagine the feel of a handkerchief after you sneeze into it: That's the dampness level we're going for.)

Once you have your cloth ready, run it over your dusty surface using a firm, sweeping motion that Maker refers to as the "S pattern." Simply move your cloth back and forth from the top corner to the bottom corner, without picking it up as you go. "Using that technique, you're not actually picking anything up. You're letting the cloth absorb all the dust," she says. "The tool is doing the work for you."

Tools like feather dusters and hand brooms, on the other hand, just agitate dust and send it flying everywhere and should be avoided, according to Maker.

It's not a bad idea to follow up your dusting session with a quick vacuuming, just in case any dust from your surfaces did make its way to the floor.