Mold Remediation Expert

Michael Rubino, "The Mold Medic," is an international authority on mold remediation and the author of The Mold Medic: An Expert’s Guide on Mold Removal.

As President of All American Restoration, Rubino specializes in working with people who are immunocompromised or have acute and sustained reactions to mold exposure. He is a council certified Mold Remediator by IICRC and ACAC and a contributing member, sponsor, and speaker for the Indoor Air Quality Association.

Connect with Michael Rubino on Facebook @AllAmericanRestorationTM and Instagram @TheMoldMedic, and visit www.themoldmedic.com and www.allamericanrestoration.com.

