This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Cancer. That dreaded C-word that no one wants to hear uttered by a medical professional. Yet, it seems more prevalent than ever. In 2020, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and, devastatingly, 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. This disease is the first or second leading cause of premature death in 134 out of 183 countries.
Over the last few decades, researchers have learned more and more about this wide-ranging disease. But it seems the more we learn, the more questions we’re left with. What causes the various types of cancers? How do we avoid them? Is there a way to better diagnose and treat affected patients?
It will take decades to uncover the answers to these questions. What we do know, however, is that exposure to specific substances and factors can lead to uncontrollable cell growth within the body.
Tobacco chemicals are a prime example. Another is ultraviolet radiation from the sun. If we avoid smoking and protect ourselves from the sun, we decrease our risk of cancer.
The point is that by being aware of the dangers of specific products and environmental factors, we can take steps to prevent their harmful impact.
Strangely, one aspect that has not garnered attention, and one you probably haven’t considered, is the air you breathe. Exposure to pollutants in the air can increase the risk of developing cancer.
What’s in your air?
The average person spends around 90% of their time indoors and breathes around 20,000 breaths per day. Have you ever really sat down and considered what’s in it, though?
Chances are, it’s packed with all sorts of things. Dust, pet dander, dust mite fragments, pesticides, mold spores, bacteria, VOCs, PFAS, mycotoxins, chemicals, radon, and more. How does all of that impact your health?
Let’s take a look at VOCs alone. According to the EPA1, indoor levels of VOCs can be 2 to 5 times higher than outdoors on average. Short-term exposure to these compounds can lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as headaches and dizziness. Chronic exposure to VOCs can lead to central nervous system and organ damage. Some can even cause cancer.
As one study states, ”...human tissues, including kidney, liver, leukemia, nasal cavity, paranasal sinus, liver and bile duct, could be more involved in the development of cancers or tumors when people are exposed to these VOCs through inhalation route in buildings over a long period of time.”
VOCs are just one piece of the puzzle. What about the countless other invisible threats circulating through our indoor air? Much more research is needed to better understand how our indoor air impacts our health and the relationship it has with cancer development.
Nevertheless, here’s what we know so far—and why focusing on improving the quality of the air you breathe is absolutely crucial for well-being.
Cancer risks & air pollutants
As you may have guessed, the harmful impact of air pollution on the lungs can result in cancer and is one of the major focuses of current research. The UICC reports that around 7 million deaths each year are linked to air pollution, with lung cancer being one of the leading causes of death.
That said, our lungs aren’t the only organs negatively impacted by toxic air. Emerging research has also begun to link air pollution to various cancers, including bladder, breast, liver, kidney, brain, and pancreatic cancers.
At the moment, the main focus has been assessing how tiny particles, called fine particulate matter or PM2.52, impact the body. These can range from soot, dust, smoke, mycotoxins, bacteria, and more. The main problem with these tiny airborne particles is that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, significantly raising cancer risks.
That being said, particulate matter isn’t the only problem. As mentioned previously, VOCs are a major concern for cancer risks, as well as pollutants like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), ozone (O₃), and heavy metals.
- PM2.5: A study from Harvard found that for every one microgram per cubic meter increase in fine particulate matter, the risk of developing non-lung cancer goes up by 3%. Another linked PM2.5 exposure to higher rates of neck and head cancer.
- Nitrogen dioxide: Various research has found that NO₂ exposure increases the risk of lung cancer, even in non-smokers.
- VOCs: These compounds have been linked to various types of cancer, including lung, liver, and kidney cancers. Benzene, one type of VOC, has been linked to leukemia and blood cancer. Another study found that the chances of developing cancer increase threefold on polluted days 3with high VOC levels compared to cleaner days.
- Ozone: Exposure to ozone4 can harm lung cells, increasing the risk of lung cancer.
These are just a few instances showing how pollutants in your air can impact health and potentially lead to life-altering conditions like cancer and more. These same studies have also found that certain groups of people are more vulnerable to cancer risks from polluted air. Older adults, children, and those with existing health issues are particularly vulnerable.
One interesting note from many researchers is that there is no completely safe level of air pollution.
As the European Environmental Agency states, “There are no safe exposure levels for key cancer-causing pollutants like PM2.5, which means that even minimal exposure contributes to increased cancer risk. This calls for a reevaluation of what constitutes 'safe' air quality standards.”
Be mindful of your environment
Think about what locations you spend the most time in. Now, here’s what might be in the air:
- Inside your home: VOCs from cleaning products, furniture, and paints; NO₂ from gas stoves; PM2.5 from candles, cooking, and dust buildup.
- In your car: Exposure to NO₂ and PM2.5 from traffic pollution, especially when idling or driving in tunnels and congested areas. Cars still count as indoor environments!
- At work: Office buildings with poor ventilation can have elevated VOCs from carpets, office furniture, printers, and cleaning products, as well as PM2.5 from HVAC systems and a myriad of other sources.
- Public spaces: Gyms with high VOC levels from cleaning products or PM2.5 from microbial sources due to increased moisture; retail stores with off-gassing from new products and materials.
- Schools & daycares: Older buildings may have poor ventilation, leading to higher concentrations of NO₂ and VOCs from materials, cleaning products, and school supplies like markers and adhesives. Not to mention, PM2.5 from the constant flow of traffic in and out and the increasing issue of microbial growth5.
Everyday environments can expose you to various harmful pollutants, making indoor air quality awareness essential for long-term health.
Protecting our health
With buildings being built tighter than ever to promote energy efficiency and chemicals being added to everyday items like furniture, our indoor spaces are becoming toxic bubbles.
Highlighting the increased risk of cancer due to air pollution isn’t intended to cause harm—it’s intended to create greater awareness about the importance of working to promote healthier air.
So, what can we do to create healthier, cleaner air? Lots of things!
Here are some ways you can improve the air you breathe:
- Invest in air purification: Air purifiers are a phenomenal way to reduce contaminants indoors. These machines help to eliminate airborne particles and gases so that they’re not circulating through our indoor spaces and making their way into our bodies. Not all air purifiers are built the same, though. You want to go with a unit that removes the maximum number of contaminants possible.
- Clean often: Using botanical cleaners, microfiber towels, and a HEPA vacuum cleaner, tackle daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal cleaning to eliminate contaminants like fine particulate matter. The fewer there are on surfaces throughout the home, the less it will be in your air.
- Upgrade HVAC filters: Switching to the highest-rated MERV filters possible for the specific HVAC system is a phenomenal way to improve indoor air quality and decrease particles in the home. Choose HVAC filters with advanced technology designed to remove these contaminants from the air. Otherwise, they’ll circulate back into the home, creating a dirtier and unhealthy environment. Also, change these on time. A dirty filter will not cleanse the air as needed.
- Opt for healthier items: Avoid buying things high in VOCs of PFA content and instead look for VOC- and PFAS-free or low-emission alternatives. You can check product labels to determine if the item contains certain harmful chemicals or look for certain certifications.
- Tackle moisture immediately: Address leaks and moisture intrusion as quickly as possible to avoid issues such as mold and bacteria growth. These can wreak havoc on your indoor air quality and cause harmful exposures.
- Avoid porous materials: Porous surfaces like curtains and carpets are particularly difficult to clean because microscopic particles can settle within the fibers of the surface. Over time, this can lead to a buildup of fine particles and contaminants. This will negatively impact your air quality because any time the surface is disturbed, those contaminants become airborne. Stick to more cleanable surfaces within the home as much as possible to help prevent contaminant buildup.
This is a brief list, but it showcases just how much we can do to improve the air we breathe.
Living well
Exercising, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, reducing stress, and avoiding harmful substances are all ways to decrease the risk of developing cancer. Another often neglected step is breathing clean air. The fewer substances in our air, the healthier it will be for our bodies.
Promoting healthy indoor air quality will benefit humanity as a whole. With chronic disease and cancer rates increasing, this will be a key component to living healthier lives and preventing illness. It’s high time we started paying attention to the greatest route of exposure we face and actively working to ensure it promotes wellness rather than harming our bodies.
This is one piece of the puzzle in helping people live healthier, happier lives for generations to come.
