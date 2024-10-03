Advertisement
6 Steps To Improve Indoor Air Quality This Fall (& Why You Should)
As autumn arrives with its cooler temperatures and a kaleidoscope of colored foliage, you and your loved ones are probably ready to embrace the seasonal activities that make this time of year so special.
From warming up by the fire to taking crisp strolls through apple orchards or pumpkin patches, fall is a season packed full of all things comfort and coziness. However, as you dive into themed decor and tasty treats during the upcoming months, it's crucial to focus on something less visible but equally important: ensuring healthy indoor air quality for you and your family.
Why? The average person breathes 20,000 breaths daily and spends around 90% of their time indoors1. While it's not a factor we often consider, indoor air is one of the main routes of exposure we face. If that air is packed full of microscopic particles like mold spores, bacteria2, or mycotoxins (toxins produced by certain types of fungi), it will negatively impact our health.
Every time you inhale, contaminants enter your body thanks to their small size. Some particles, like mycotoxins, are so small that they can bypass your lungs and go straight into your bloodstream. The longer toxic air surrounds you, the more unhealthy stuff your body will be exposed to. Your immune system will attempt to keep up and eliminate them, but it's a tall order to fill. Over time, the immune system can get overwhelmed or malfunction, leading to chronic inflammation3 and a long list of possible symptoms.
Working to reduce opportunities for indoor contaminants can help keep our indoor air quality clean and healthy.
Fall's fluctuating temperatures, unpredictable weather, and bouts of humidity can trigger issues like microbial growth indoors. Consider these six steps for this season to protect your home and maintain a safe living environment with healthy air quality:
1. Optimize your HVAC system
As the seasons change, it's incredibly important to prioritize the HVAC system. As the "lungs of the home," this unit has the power to seriously impact your indoor air quality. If it's harboring contamination like mold or bacteria, it will spread particles such as mold spores, bacteria, and mycotoxins throughout the entire indoor space.
To prevent this air quality hazard, schedule a comprehensive inspection and tuneup of your HVAC system by a certified professional before transitioning from cooling to heating. This preventive step helps ensure your system is free of contaminants and ready for the cooler months ahead.
Here is a quick list you can ask them to tackle:
- Test for mold
- Clean the coil, blower, furnace, and cabinets
- Ensure everything is operating correctly
Think of it as a biannual health checkup for your home's respiratory system.
Pro tip: As an added layer of protection, replace your air filters with the highest-rated MERV filters the unit can handle. This reduces the risk of harmful particles circulating into your HVAC and throughout your home. Make sure to replace these on time, as a dirty filter will not effectively eliminate particles.
2. Defend against moisture
Moisture4 is the primary culprit behind mold growth, making it crucial to keep it out of your home. As fall often brings rainstorms and larger weather-related events, it is the perfect time to inspect your home's exterior for any issues that could allow moisture to seep in. Examine the foundation for cracks, check the roof for damaged shingles, and inspect windows and doors for gaps in the seals. Addressing these issues before winter arrives is also a layer of protection against ice and snow, so it's a double win!
This is also incredibly important for homes in areas prone to intense storms like hurricanes, which ramp up during September and into October. The more you protect your home against strong gusts of winds and flooding, the safer and healthier your indoor air quality will remain.
3. Ensure proper gutter maintenance
Autumn's falling leaves, while beautiful, can wreak havoc on your gutters. Clogged gutters can lead to water overflow, damaging your home's foundation and causing leaks around areas like windows. This can create ideal conditions for microbial growth, especially in areas that remain damp for extended periods.
Regularly cleaning your gutters throughout the fall will help maintain proper drainage and protect your home from potential water damage. For added protection, consider installing gutter guards and/or extensions to direct water farther away from your home's foundation.
4. Prepare your fireplace for the season
As the temperature drops, many people look forward to lighting their fireplaces. However, before you do, it's essential to have your fireplace5 and chimney inspected. Over the summer, debris such as leaves or nests can block the chimney, while creosote buildup from previous fires can present a significant fire hazard.
All of these will add harmful particulate matter and chemicals into your indoor air whenever you light a fire. Lack of ventilation from damages or other structural issues will also result in the particle-filled air making its way inside your home, instead of up the chimney and outdoors. Not to mention other issues, such as microbial growth, can develop in this location, further adding to the contamination being released into your indoor air.
A professional chimney sweep will clear any blockages and check for structural damage that could allow water to enter your home. Ensuring your fireplace is in good condition will help you enjoy a cozy, warm atmosphere while maintaining a healthy indoor environment.
5. Tackle dust
Dust is more than just a nuisance; it can harbor mold spores, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and other allergens6, contributing to poor indoor air quality. Regular cleaning is essential to minimize these risks and maintain a healthy home environment. Fall, particularly, can increase dust in your home because there are more particles outdoors from decaying matter like leaves.
To clean thoroughly, use slightly damp microfiber cloths and a vacuum with a HEPA filter. For an added layer of protection, consider testing the dust in your home for hidden contaminants before removing it. Tools like The Dust Test can provide insights into what's lurking in your dust, helping you take targeted action to improve your indoor environment if it indicates a current source of microbial growth.
6. Store warmer weather items properly
When cooler weather hits, it will be time to switch out all that summer clothing, sunny decor, and other seasonal items for things more geared toward fall. One key way to avoid water damage, mold, and poor indoor air quality is to store items properly. Place everything in sealed containers that are waterproof and easy to clean. Cardboard boxes are not the best option. If these items become wet, they'll become perfect homes for microbial growth. Another layer of protection is to store them off the ground on stainless steel racks with ventilation to allow airflow and avoid becoming wet from issues such as leaks.
Special care should also be taken for water-related belongings like pool toys, garden hoses, and floats. If left damp when tossed into storage, these items can easily become breeding grounds for mold and bacteria, impacting the items themselves and causing harmful exposures later on. Before putting these items away, make sure everything is thoroughly dried, and then store them in a dry area, preferably in waterproof containers when possible.
Speaking of fall and seasonal decor, wipe off and clean all items brought out from storage to remove particles like dust and mold spores.
Prioritize home health this fall
While indulging in the joys of the fall season, it's important not to neglect the health of your home. By proactively implementing these steps, you can safeguard your living environment against poor indoor air quality, ensuring your home will be a safe space for you and your family.
- Book an HVAC cleaning
- Inspect your home for leaks
- Clean your gutters
- Book a fireplace cleaning
- Keep up with dusting
- Pack/unpack seasonal items correctly
The takeaway
Indoor air quality is related to our well-being in myriad ways. Exposure to poor air quality triggers a multisystemic response that can span the entire body, potentially causing inflammation, immune dysregulation, respiratory problems, and more. Avoiding exposure to hazardous air eliminates these threats.A few mindful steps around your home can dramatically improve the air you breathe and your health overall.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.