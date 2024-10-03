When cooler weather hits, it will be time to switch out all that summer clothing, sunny decor, and other seasonal items for things more geared toward fall. One key way to avoid water damage, mold, and poor indoor air quality is to store items properly. Place everything in sealed containers that are waterproof and easy to clean. Cardboard boxes are not the best option. If these items become wet, they'll become perfect homes for microbial growth. Another layer of protection is to store them off the ground on stainless steel racks with ventilation to allow airflow and avoid becoming wet from issues such as leaks.