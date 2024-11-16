That layer of dust may only contain the normal culprits like excess skin cells, dirt, pet dander, and other less harmful stuff that inevitably makes its way into an indoor space. However, it could contain high levels of particles like mold spores, bacteria, or mycotoxins. If that’s the case, it indicates a hidden source of contamination within your home. Not only is that microbial growth creating toxic dust, but it’s also drastically lowering your indoor air quality, causing unwanted exposures and a wide range of potential chronic health issues (and it could be wreaking havoc on your home's structural integrity).