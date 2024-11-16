Advertisement
Why A Top Air Quality Expert Recommends Decluttering And How To Start ASAP
We’ve all been there—you’re walking by a bookshelf, and when the light hits just right, you see a gray film sitting on the surface. Or, you’re relaxing in the living room when a ray of sunlight streams through the window, illuminating a vortex of particles floating in your air. Every home in the world constantly battles against this nemesis: dust. It isn't just an eyesore, though. It’s harmful to your health!
A high amount of dust signals an issue in the home that’s not always on our radars: poor indoor air quality. That sun shining through the window reveals those floating particles in the moment, but they’re invisible the rest of the time we’re in our homes. Not to mention, those are only a large collection of stuck-together particles visible to the naked eye. There are countless others too small to be seen.
So, what is dust?
Dust is essentially a combination of particles from indoor and outdoor sources that have built up long enough to become a visible layer of grime. Some common culprits in dust include skin cells, pollen, dirt, pet dander, insect parts, dust mites and their droppings, mold spores, bacteria, mycotoxins, and whatever else is floating around the home. If it sounds kind of gross, that’s because it is.
Why dust is a health hazard
As mentioned before, that layer of dust isn’t just visibly unpleasant; it’s also dangerous. The more dust in a home, the more harmful microscopic particles are present. When this layer of particulate matter gets kicked up into the air as we move around, or when the HVAC system turns on, it lowers the indoor air quality1 of the space and allows contaminants to enter our bodies through inhalation.
The longer someone spends inside an indoor environment with particle-filled air, the greater the level of exposure they will face. This can trigger a long list of potential adverse health reactions, which is why reducing dust in a house is so important.
Real health consequences
Numerous studies have highlighted how different types of dust particles, particularly the smallest ones, can lead to serious health issues.
Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5), or particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, is one of the main issues with dust. The average human eye can only see up to 40 microns, so these are small.
Short-term exposure2 to PM2.5 can trigger respiratory conditions such as asthma attacks, coughing, watery eyes, chronic bronchitis, and more. Long-term exposure3 has been linked to more problematic health conditions such as reduced lung function, neurological effects, disease, cancer, and even premature death. People with pre-existing heart or lung conditions are particularly at risk. Some of these particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, making them even more dangerous. Mycotoxins4, a toxic byproduct released by some species of mold, are an example.
- Impact on Cardiovascular Health: Dust exposure, particularly to ultra-small particles, has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events. Research has found5 that even short-term exposure to elevated levels increased the incidence of heart attacks and irregular heartbeats. Over time, consistent exposure to these particles can lead to chronic cardiovascular issues, including increased mortality from heart disease.
- Asthma and Allergies: As you may know, dust is also a well-known trigger for asthma and allergies. There’s a reason people sneeze when they walk into a super dusty space. These microscopic particles can aggravate the airways, leading to coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Children, in particular, are vulnerable to dust-related respiratory issues, with studies showing that early and prolonged exposure to particulate matter6 and dust can increase the risk of developing asthma.
- Harmful Chemicals in Dust: More recent studies7 have also explored the presence of hazardous chemicals in household dust. Research found that many homes contain dust contaminated with toxic substances like lead, pesticides, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals have been linked to a range of health issues, including developmental delays in children, hormonal imbalances, and immune system disruption.
All of this information isn’t meant as a fear tactic! It’s simply to improve our awareness of what’s hanging out in our homes. Hopefully, knowing dust has negative consequences will motivate us to kick it to the curb.
3 tips for keeping your home shiny & clean
Nervous about what’s hiding in your dust? Don’t stress! Dealing with dust is easy peasy, and it’s a quick way to boost your well-being.
1. Reduce clutter
Over the years, we tend to collect items and store them in our homes– kind of like a squirrel collecting acorns in the winter. As time goes by, the pile of clothing, decorations, crafts, knick knacks, and whatever else is laying around becomes a bit of a mountainous hodgepodge.
These items may have tickled a part of our brains at the moment, but there’s truth behind the quote, “Clutter smothers. Simplicity breathes.” Less clutter is good not only for our mental health but also for our physical wellness. The less stuff you have in a home, the fewer surfaces for dust to settle, and the easier it is to clean thoroughly and eliminate dust so that it doesn’t make its way into your body.
Let’s be honest: staring down a dusty bookshelf packed with an array of accent pieces and novels is daunting. More often than not, that small strip in front of everything will get a quick wipe down, and the rest is left. But out of sight does not mean out of mind! This means that the already-present dust layer will continue to build up and become more toxic.
Every year, it’s helpful to evaluate our belongings and ask ourselves if we truly need each item. Reducing the amount of stuff around our homes will prevent dust from collecting on small surfaces throughout it, which can have far-reaching positive impacts.
(For more on decluttering, check out these expert-approved tips.)
2. Test that dust
Before you start frantically working on eliminating that now very visible layer of grime, it’s a great idea to test it with a tool like The Dust Test and make sure there aren’t high levels of contaminants hiding within those dust particles. Again, contaminants settle where dust settles.
That layer of dust may only contain the normal culprits like excess skin cells, dirt, pet dander, and other less harmful stuff that inevitably makes its way into an indoor space. However, it could contain high levels of particles like mold spores, bacteria, or mycotoxins. If that’s the case, it indicates a hidden source of contamination within your home. Not only is that microbial growth creating toxic dust, but it’s also drastically lowering your indoor air quality, causing unwanted exposures and a wide range of potential chronic health issues (and it could be wreaking havoc on your home's structural integrity).
By testing the dust before you remove it, you’ll have a clearer picture of your home's health. If there are high levels of contamination, you can use the results as the foundation for the next steps of the process. The data collected will help you create a roadmap, so you can work with a remediation team to properly remove all the sources of contamination in your home.
If there are no high levels of contaminants, you will have peace of mind knowing that your indoor environment is safe.
3. Have a cleaning party
Once your donation and trash piles are ready to go and you’ve sent in your dust for analysis, it’s time to clean all those newly revealed surfaces! The more dust you remove from your home, the less it can enter your body through inhalation. Not to mention, it’ll make your home look cleaner and smell fresher.
A clean house actually shouldn’t have a smell. Odorlessness equals health!
With that in mind, dive into cleaning. Go from room to room, working from top to bottom to eliminate as many particles as possible. Also, make sure you’re using the right tools to avoid leaving particles behind.
Your cleaning arsenal should include:
- A damp microfiber cloth. They are more effective than regular rags at wiping away microscopic particles.
- A HEPA vacuum cleaner. To reach the EPA standard and be qualified as a HEPA filter, they must filter out 99.7% of particles that pass through that are 0.3 microns in size. That means these machines can remove dust and other small particles like mold spores.
- Botanical cleaning products. You don’t want to add harmful chemicals to your air! Find botanical products with surfactants to healthily cleanse surfaces and protect your indoor air quality. Thymol is one active ingredient to look for; it’s derived from thyme and offers powerful antibacterial properties.
- A botanical laundry additive. This will help remove microscopic particles from the surface so they don’t continue to build up. Plus, it helps keep your washing machine clean! Tea tree oil and citrus seed extracts can clean away mold spores, bacteria, yeast, and odors.
From there, set up a daily, weekly, monthly, and annual cleaning schedule to keep your home as dust-free as possible.
Bonus Tip: Dust particles will inevitably become airborne while you’re cleaning. Working top to bottom in a room will help ensure you get as many pesky particles as possible, but turning on an air purifier while you work will also help remove them.
The takeaway
Combining the tips above with other measures like changing out those HVAC filters and keeping indoor humidity8 between 35-50% will help ensure you’re surrounded by clean air and not breathing in all sorts of harmful matter. Your home will also look and feel better!
Reducing dust in a home is a win-win. Plus, giving your health a boost doesn’t get easier than simply dusting! So, take this as your sign to dive into cleaning your home this weekend.
8 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7665158/
- https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/health-and-environmental-effects-particulate-matter-pm
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8910713/#:~:text=PM2.5%20produced%20by%20combustion,addressing%20ambient%20and%20occupational%20pollution.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8949390/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969723075745#:~:text=Dust%20exposure%20contributed%20to%20a,all%2Dcause%20and%20cardiovascular%20mortality.
- https://www.epa.gov/sciencematters/links-between-air-pollution-and-childhood-asthma#:~:text=In%20a%20study%20funded%20in,from%20exposure%20to%20coarse%20PM
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7939574/#:~:text=PFAS%20are%20amphiphilic%20compounds%20with,stain%20repellant%20carpets%20and%20upholstery.
- https://www.epa.gov/mold/mold-course-chapter-2#:~:text=Lesson%203%20%2D%20Humidity&text=Sometimes%2C%20humidity%20or%20dampness%20(water,Combustion%20appliances%20such%20as%20stoves
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Benefits Of Supplementing With Magnesium (Especially If You're 60+)
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Benefits Of Supplementing With Magnesium (Especially If You're 60+)
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Benefits Of Supplementing With Magnesium (Especially If You're 60+)
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Benefits Of Supplementing With Magnesium (Especially If You're 60+)
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.