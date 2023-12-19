Skip to Content
Sure Signs Your Home Has Dust Mites (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them

Michael Rubino
Michael Rubino
Michael Rubino
By Michael Rubino
Michael Rubino is a mold and air quality expert and founder of HomeCleanse, a revolutionary company with the vision to end the worldwide health epidemic caused by poor air quality and toxic indoor environments.
Woman Cleaning Her Kitchen
December 19, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are some times in life when the phrase “out of sight, out of mind” doesn't apply—like when you lose a giant spider in your car or have a giant basket of laundry in your closet waiting to be washed. Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there and causing stress.

Dust mites definitely fall into this category. These microscopic insect-like species belong to the arachnid family, along with spiders and ticks. According to the American Lung Association, “Roughly four of five homes in the United States have dust mite allergens in at least one bed.” And Standard Health Care states that a single bed can contain over one million of these tiny dust dwellers.

Here's why we should all be focusing on getting these invisible creatures out of our homes and how to get started.

Are dust mites harmful?

Typically, dust mites themselves aren’t a health hazard and won’t transmit diseases or bite us like bed bugs do. The mini pests' microscopic feces and body fragments are what can contribute to health issues1.

These particles can be as small as 5 to 20 micrometers (μm). A micron is a unit of length equal to one-millionth of a meter, or 1/26,000 of an inch. Most humans can’t see anything smaller than 40 microns in size without the aid of magnification instruments like microscopes. To put it into better perspective, the eye of a needle, for instance, is 1230 microns.

When these tiny particles are disturbed, they become airborne, and we inhale them. When we breathe them in, our immune system will tag them as foreign invaders, prompting a response to eliminate them immediately. This can lead to allergy-like symptoms such as:

  • Sneezing
  • Coughing
  • Itchy and watery eyes
  • Congestion
  • Facial pain and pressure
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Trouble sleeping
  • Swollen eyes or dark circles underneath eyes

Every person responds differently to exposure, so symptoms vary from case to case. While someone may develop a myriad of symptoms, another person in the same home may not react at all. 

What causes dust mites in a house?

Dust mites thrive on organic matter (particularly skin cells and pet dander) that can collect in our bedding and other porous materials that have empty pockets of space within their structure. Some of our homes' most common porous materials include:

  • Carpets
  • Cloth furniture
  • Bedding
  • Mattresses
  • Curtains
  • Blankets
  • Clothing
  • Pet beds
  • Pillows
  • Stuffed animals

As for moisture, dust mites do not drink water but absorb it from their surroundings. So, high humidity can also promote dust mites in a home.

While a dust mite may live for only 2-3 months, dust mite allergen particles will remain behind and continue to cause symptoms even after the mite that produced them has died, so preventing these mites in the first place is important.

How to prevent dust mites

The best way to eliminate as many dust mites from our homes as possible is to focus on cleaning and, as you might have guessed, reducing dust! Here are some steps to add to your cleaning routine to keep mites away:

  1. Keep indoor humidity between 35-50%, using a hygrometer to monitor levels in real-time
  2. Use mattress and pillow protectors and wash them regularly
  3. Wash all bedding and blankets once a week in hot water to eliminate microscopic particles
  4. Wash pillows if they’re machine-washable
  5. Use a HEPA vacuum regularly on your mattress surface
  6. Ensure that mattresses and other porous materials remain dry
  7. Replacing porous materials like cloth furniture and curtains with harder, cleanable surfaces
  8. Reduce clutter so that there are fewer surfaces for dust to collect on
  9. Change air filters on time and upgrade to the highest-rated MERV filter the HVAC unit can handle
  10. Opt for machine-washable fabrics at home
  11. Replace carpeting with cleanable, hard flooring
  12. Using damp microfiber cloths and a closed-system HEPA vacuum cleaner for dusting the home
  13. Clean the home regularly with non-toxic products

Collectively, these will help reduce not only dust mites but also any other contaminants that our dust may harbor.

The takeaway

The average person takes around 20,000 breaths daily. The last thing we want is to breathe in all sorts of aggravating microscopic particles with each one. Taking time to prevent dust mites at home is essential to helping create an environment that supports our health and happiness.

