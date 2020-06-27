How To Deep-Clean Your Comforter, With Or Without A Laundry Machine

To get the lowdown on comforter cleaning best practices, we spoke with founder of Clean Mama, Becky Rapinchuk. To start, she recommends getting yourself a gentle detergent.

"Remove the duvet cover if you use one," she says. "You'll want to use a gentle detergent and set your washer on delicate or gentle, with a cold water cycle as well as its largest capacity."

Rapinchuk notes that a washer with a bigger capacity is best when it comes to washing bulky items, to ensure your entire comforter is actually getting cleaned. "If you have to cram your comforter in and it’s a super tight fit, you might want to take it to the laundromat," she says.

Once the wash cycle is done, she advises running it through the rinse cycle again, to get all the detergent out. Then, she typically runs the spin cycle an extra time, too, "to remove any excess water and help the comforter or duvet dry a little more quickly."