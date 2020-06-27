How To Deep-Clean Your Comforter, With Or Without A Laundry Machine

Cleaning and drying your comforter is, of course, necessary for hygienic reasons, but it also makes your entire bed feel that much more comforting (pun intended). While it's recommended to wash sheets on a weekly basis, the general rule of thumb for bulkier bedding like comforters and duvets is two to three times a year—maybe even once a season if you want to hit all points of your seasonal cleaning refresh. So without further ado, here's how to wash and dry your comforter, with and without a washing machine.