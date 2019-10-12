Drop What You're Doing & Go Wash Your Pillows Immediately

Washing pillows may not be the most glamorous of household chores, but it's something we should all probably be doing more often.

"If you think about the life of a pillow (and I would rather not), it does absorb sweat, dust, dust mites, hair oil...I could go on, but I won't," says Christina Strutt, a former Vogue Living editor who has written about nontoxic cleaning in her book A Guide to Natural Housekeeping and lifestyle website Cabbages & Roses. Sloughed skin cells and bacteria from saliva are two more nasties that could be added to the list, and Marilee Nelson, the co-founder of nontoxic cleaning line Branch Basics says that exposure to them could disrupt sleep and exacerbate allergies.

Here's a primer on how to wash your pillows so they're a portal to sweet dreams, not allergy-induced nightmares.