7 Ways To Clear Your Home's Air Of PFAS, VOCs, & Other Irritants
The average person breathes over 2,000 gallons of air daily—almost enough to fill a swimming pool, according to the American Lung Association. And unfortunately, you could be breathing in VOCs and PFAS with each inhale.
While these potentially damaging compounds are impossible to avoid altogether, making a few small tweaks can help reduce your exposure. Here’s what you need to know about keeping PFAS and VOC contamination to a minimum at home.
The health risks of VOCs
Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are a group of organic chemicals that easily evaporate into the air at room temperature. According to the EPA, levels of VOCs indoors can be 2 to 5 times higher1 than outdoors on average.
These chemicals can be released by a wide variety of household products including paints and coatings, cleaners, vinyl flooring materials, carpets and rugs, and personal care products. Gas stoves and certain heating appliances can also emit VOCs during use. The more VOC-containing products we have, the higher our risk of potential side effects.
In the short term, VOC exposure can lead to symptoms like eye, nose, and throat irritation. VOCs can be particularly aggravating for those with chronic pulmonary diseases like asthma2.
Research suggests that chronic exposure to VOCs can lead to central nervous system and organ damage, and potentially contribute to certain cancers3. As one study states, "...human tissues, including kidney, liver, leukemia, nasal cavity, paranasal sinus, liver and bile duct, could be more involved in the development of cancers or tumors when people are exposed to these VOCs through inhalation route in buildings over a long period of time.”
To add another layer of complexity, these gaseous chemicals can combine with particulate matter in the air to create toxic particles4. Once inhaled, these can also trigger adverse health reactions.
What are PFAS?
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, represent a group of around 15,000 human-made chemicals. These compounds are used to make many products water- and grease-resistant and can be found in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food wrappers, stain-resistant carpeting and upholstery, and cosmetics. One notable trait of PFAS is their inability to break down in the environment, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."
PFAS so commonplace in our environment that one report5 found them in the blood of 97% of Americans. PFAS can be gases, liquids, or solids—and an estimated 45% of tap water in the U.S. tests positive for forever chemicals, too.
Like VOCs, these airborne chemicals can turn into particulate matter through gas-particle partitioning. For example, PFAS in hairspray can attach to particles in the air. When this occurs in our homes, these particles will settle amongst our dust6. Then, when they are disturbed, they get redistributed into the air and enter our bodies through inhalation.
With so many types of PFAS in existence, scientists are still attempting to fully understand their health impacts. So far, PFAS exposure has been associated with high cholesterol levels7, changes in liver enzymes8, kidney and testicular cancer9, reduced immune response10, and hormone fluctuations11.
In December 2023, the EPA proposed national drinking standards limiting six types of PFAS in drinking water12. They stated that “The standards would set a national floor of protection for every person served by public water systems, regardless of their income or zip code. This rule, when finalized, will save thousands of lives and prevent tens of thousands of avoidable illnesses, including in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities.”
While we’re working to limit the amount of PFAS in our drinking water, we should absolutely be working to eliminate them from our air as well.
How to reduce PFAS and VOCs
In the name of breathing in clean and healthy air, here are a few ways to reduce your exposure to VOCs and PFAS at home:
Invest in air purification
A great way to reduce VOCs and PFAS in the air is to use air purifiers with carbon filtration. These will help absorb gases and contaminated particles in the solid state. To get the most bang for your buck, go with a unit that removes the maximum number of contaminants possible.
Stay on top of dusting
As mentioned above, VOCs and PFAS become part of our dust over time and will continue to build up if not cleared away. This is one reason why dusting is actually an important part of your health routine! To reduce dust, stick to a daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal cleaning schedule.
Make sure your home is well ventilated
If you choose to use products with VOCs or PFAS, work with them in a well-ventilated area. For example, open a window or turn on the exhaust fan when spraying hairspray or using a gas stove. This will help remove the VOCs or PFAS from the environment and introduce cleaner air.
Look for VOC- and PFAS-free products
Look for VOC- and PFAS-free or low alternatives when you can. You can check product labels to determine if the item contains certain harmful chemicals or look for certifications like GREENGUARD, which signifies products tested and found to have low chemical emissions.
Reduce porous materials
Porous surfaces like carpets are particularly difficult to clean; microscopic particles tend to settle deep within their fibers. Over time, this can lead to a buildup of particles like dust and contaminants like VOCs and PFAS. When buying new home goods, stick to surfaces that are impermeable and easier to clean when you can.
Choose cleaning products wisely
Counterintuitively, many common household cleaning products have harmful chemicals like VOCs and PFAS. To create healthier indoor air, ditch these products and switch to plant-based home cleaners.
RELATED READ: 18 Best Natural Cleaning Products Of 2024 + DIY Options
Opt for clean beauty products
Beauty products like skincare and feminine products13 can be known sources of VOCs—which can be absorbed by the skin, as well as inhaled. In fact, a Green Science Policy Institute study analyzed 231 popular makeup products in the U.S. and Canada and found "high fluorine levels—indicating the probable presence of PFAS—in just over half of these products. High levels were especially prevalent in waterproof mascara, liquid lipsticks, and foundations.”
To avoid this exposure level, eliminate toxic beauty products and try cleaner options. Here are some of mindbodygreen's favorite non-toxic cleansers to get you started.
The takeaway
VOCs and PFAS are increasingly common, but adopting little steps like the ones outlined above can go a long way in reducing unwanted exposure and help you breathe easier at home.
