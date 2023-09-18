Over the past two decades, the prevalence of chronic disease in the United States has grown by a steady 7 to 8 million1 people every five years. Today, chronic disease affects 50 percent of the population, and its care consumes more than 85% of healthcare costs. This situation has truly become an epidemic. But how is this possible if we have better access to food, water, and medical technology than ever before?

One factor behind this health epidemic can be found in our indoor environments—here's what to know about the phenomenon of "sick building syndrome."