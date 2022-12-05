People spend approximately 90% of their time indoors1 , making it more important than ever to create a healthy living space. Unfortunately organic pollutants are two to five times more likely to occur inside homes than outside of them, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). One way to ensure your living space is up to snuff is adding one of the best HEPA air purifiers to your home.

Considered the gold standard of air purification, a HEPA filter must remove at least 99.7% of microns at least 0.3 micrometers and larger, as defined by the United States Department of Energy. While these HEPA filters are often paired with additional layers, such as activated carbon or ionized filters, they're considered the most important element of any air purifier—whether you're searching for a design for someone with allergies or a space with mold.

Not only does the the right air purifier tackle allergens, dust mites, and pet dander—but it can even tackle bacteria. Some devices also opt for ionizers that can kill viruses, however these devices output ozone (an environmental pollutant that can harm the lungs at high concentrations).

With so many purifiers on the market, it can be difficult to determine which is the best. Read on to learn more about choosing the right HEPA air purifier for your specific needs, as well as our top picks of 2022.