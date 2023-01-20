This small-but-mighty humidifier is a great option for stowing away in your suitcase or for use in smaller spaces. In fact, we included this pick in our roundup of the best personal desktop humidifiers. The multipurpose device is a humidifier, essential oil diffuser, and mood light all in one compact machine.

Despite having a few bells and whistles, it’s fairly straightforward. There are two buttons that let you toggle through colors and choose between two mist speeds (low and high). The brand says this machine can run for 20 hours on high and 50 hours on low, although reviews are mixed on how often it needs to be refilled with water.

Reviewers generally love this humidifier, with over 4,000 ratings and 4.3 out of five stars to show it. People appreciate its straightforward design, although some say they wish the settings were more customizable and that it is a bit tricky to clean. Still, most reviewers comment on the ease of traveling with this little humidifier and many mention the positive impact it has on their sinuses. One says, “Easy way to keep sinuses happy! This is perfect for me to take on my travels to keep the hotel room comfortable and fresh.”