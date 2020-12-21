Yang recommends an S-shaped stone to massage those sinuses, but you can use any stone you have on hand, as long as it has two components: a more pointed area to reach those sensitive pressure points, and a flatter surface to sweep across the skin. "A wide range of tools can do that, of course, but [the S-shaped] one is nice and long and grabs a lot of tissue," says Yang. As for the pressure, Yang says gentle to moderate yields the best results. "If people are not sure what that means, I just tell them the weight of the stone can act as the amount of pressure."