We’re well into stuffy sinus season, and if you tend to get a head cold every time the temperature dips past a slight chill, you’re likely familiar with the uncomfortable pressure. Holistic methods to help manage that congestion run the gamut, but a gua sha massage gently probes the sinuses—a particularly lovely sensation if you’re feeling blocked up.

That’s why acupuncturist Paige Yang, L.Ac, DACM, founder of Yang Face, sees plenty of patients for sinus discomfort: “Just like how a masseuse might work on one spot on your back, you're breaking up that fascia,” she tells mbg. Below, she offers up one of her own targeted tutorials to gently knead those sinuses.