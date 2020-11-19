First things first: How often you use your humidifier will determine how often you should be cleaning it. If you're running it regularly, Rapinchuk says a good rule of thumb is to to empty out the humidifier tank after each use, and let it dry before refilling. You'll then want to give it a good cleaning once a week. (If you have any respiratory issues, you may want to consider cleaning even more often.)

If you don't use it as often, it's still a good idea to empty it and let it dry between uses, but you may only need to clean it after five or so uses, or as soon as you notice any residue buildup around the tank.