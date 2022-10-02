4 Ways To Prevent Mold From Forming In Your Home After An Extreme Storm

If they are filled with microscopic particles such as microbial fragments, mold spores, bacteria, and mycotoxins, they will negatively affect our health. As the saying goes, "Just because you can't see something doesn't mean it isn't there." The longer someone is exposed to a toxic indoor space, the more foreign particles will enter their bodies through inhalation, absorption, and ingestion.

Extreme weather from climate change will only worsen the issue by bringing increased moisture into our homes. Water damage from flooding and stormes generates the ideal environment for toxic particles to thrive. Mold, for example, can grow on a surface in as little as 24 hours if moisture and food sources are present. Once established in an indoor environment, they’ll begin releasing microscopic particles into that space, lowering the air quality and contaminating the surfaces within.

As we fight to combat climate change, I'd argue that we also need to make sure our homes remain safe in the process.