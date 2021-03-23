To become good ancestors, we can and must overcome the human tendency toward present bias favoring short-term gratification.

Hal Hershfield, a marketing professor, believes present bias is caused by being “estranged” from and failing to empathize with our future selves, making saving feel “like a choice between spending money today or giving it to a stranger years from now.” But he found he could induce people to act today more in the interest of the future. When college students saw “aged avatars” of themselves in a mirror, digitally manipulated to age fifty years, they saved more than twice as much toward retirement than those who did not.

Climate campaigns are increasingly tapping into ways to empathize with and imagine the future. For example, activists from Sunrise Movement dedicated climate time capsules in state capitals across the United States in November 2017, to be opened in fifty or a hundred years.

They invited citizens to contribute “things we love and are fighting to protect” and “letters to the future”; politicians to contribute their commitments to clean energy and stopping fossil fuel development (“Those who don’t will be remembered for their cowardice”); and the press to submit their coverage of climate action (“If they don’t, we will leave a record of their inaction in the time capsule”).

These kinds of gifts to the future hold us accountable for our actions now and force us to look beyond the next few years in office, toward our long-term impacts.

Another project that lifts our sights to the horizon is Future Library, which is collecting one unpublished manuscript each year over one hundred years. Authors to date include Margaret Atwood and Han Kang. The stories will be held in trust, unread, until they are released in an anthology in 2114.

The paper on which they will be printed will come from a thousand towering Norwegian spruce trees, which were planted outside Oslo as tiny saplings in 2014. Those trees will absorb the atmosphere of the sky we make, and that our children and grandchildren make. The texture of the paper that the Future Library is printed on will reflect our choices.

The Future Library is the opposite of instant gratification, or even delayed gratification; it is, rather, gratification that comes from slowness and waiting, from living today in a way that acknowledges how much the future depends on us. We who happen to be alive at this moment are writing history for so many for such a long time to come. The Future Library pushes us to write a better story.