Associate Professor of Sustainability Science

Kimberly Nicholas, PhD is an Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund, Sweden’s highest-ranked university.

Born and raised on her family’s vineyard in Sonoma, California, she studied the effect of climate change on the California wine industry for her PhD in Environment and Resources at Stanford University.

Since then, she has published over 50 articles on climate and sustainability in leading peer-reviewed journals, and her research has been featured in outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, USA Today, Buzzfeed,and more. She has also been profiled in Elle and The Guardian, and gives appearances at around 50 lectures each year, such as the recent Climate Change Leadership summit.

She is the author of Under The Sky We Make.