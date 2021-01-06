I’d probably say that my greatest hope for the new year, aside from the hope for the pandemic ending, is seeing climate activists out in the street and in the spotlight again. For obvious reasons, the climate crisis has been sidelined from a lot of the public eye since the pandemic started. I hope that in the new year, we will be able to pick up that traction and attention we are currently lacking so we can remind people just how much of a crisis we are in. So many climate activists have been sitting at home for months, without attending weekly strikes and global strikes. I hope that in the new year, we will be able to meet again, all over the world, to celebrate the end of the pandemic and fight for our futures.

We will need support from as many people as we can get to put this in motion. By supporting us online, you are bringing the spotlight back to the climate crisis and back to young people’s voices during a time when we are generally being ignored. It’s easy to forget that pandemics like COVID-19 are a result of how we treat our planet and we need to make that critical connection. We need support so that when this pandemic ends and we can come together once more, we aren’t just shouting at the deaf ears of our politicians.

—Saoirse Exton (15 y/o), based in Ireland, Fridays For Future member